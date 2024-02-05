House Leadership Goes Scorched Earth on Senate Border Bill
Harvard Has Another Plagiarism Scandal
Boeing's 737 Has Become a Literal Death Flight for the Company
'Dirty Dozen': Mike Lee Highlights Policy Disasters in Senate Border Bill
What to Watch As SCOTUS Considers Whether Colorado Can Ban Trump From Its...
Biden Runs a Super Bowl Safety, Kelce's Haircut Outrage, and CNN Alters Its...
‘Too Rigged to Fail’: The Already Compromised News Complex Wants Subsidies to Save...
Voters Give El Salvador's Nayib Bukele Landslide Win...and For a Very Good Reason
JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald...
Even John Cornyn Has 'Serious Concerns' With Border Bill
Poll on Israel Shows More Bad News for Biden
Dead People Should Be Able to Change Their Gender, Lawmaker Says
GOP Rep Reverses Decision to Retire From Congress
Hoo Boy: Here's the Single Worst Number for Biden in NBC's Latest Poll
Tipsheet

King Charles Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 05, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

King Charles revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer just days after undergoing a surgical procedure to address "benign prostate enlargement."

Advertisement

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," a statement from Buckingham Palace explained. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer" following the discovery of the issue of concern.

As a result, Buckingham Palace said the King "has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" but "His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the Royal Communications statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Recommended

JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

According to Buckingham Palace, the King chose to share his diagnosis "to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Following the announcement of King Charles' diagnosis, it was reported that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had spoken with his father and plans to travel to London to see the King in the coming days.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Harvard Has Another Plagiarism Scandal Matt Vespa
Five Reasons the Border Bill Is Dead on Arrival Katie Pavlich
South Dakota Tribe Banned Noem From Reservation. Here's How She Responded. Leah Barkoukis
When Will Black Americans Stop Letting Biden Disrespect Them? Kurt Schlichter
Top Democrat Makes Major Admission About the New Border Invasion Bill Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Advertisement