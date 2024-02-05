King Charles Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer just days after undergoing a surgical procedure to address "benign prostate enlargement."

Advertisement

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," a statement from Buckingham Palace explained. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer" following the discovery of the issue of concern.

As a result, Buckingham Palace said the King "has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" but "His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the Royal Communications statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

According to Buckingham Palace, the King chose to share his diagnosis "to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Following the announcement of King Charles' diagnosis, it was reported that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had spoken with his father and plans to travel to London to see the King in the coming days.

This is a developing story and may be updated.