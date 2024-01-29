Biden Can Stop the Flow of Illegal Immigration Now. He's Refusing.
Why Snopes Was Forced to Retract Their Ridiculous Fact Check about Biden's Hard...
A Simple Google Search Could've Avoided This Embarrassing Blunder About Trump on SNL
Conservatives, Give War a Chance
We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job
As SC Endorsements Pile Up for Trump, Here's How Haley Responded
House Majority Whip Swatted Over the Weekend
How GOP Senators Are Fighting Back After NY Dem Admitted the Upside of...
Here’s How One California Democrat Wants to Control Vehicles From Going Over the...
There's a Major Catch to Biden's 'Pause' on U.S. Aid to UNRWA After...
Under Biden, We Don’t Know Who’s Coming Into the US
Blue City to Evict Illegal Immigrants From Shelters Next Month
It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis
Woke Advertising: First Advertising Wanted to Sell, Then to Entertain, Now It Wants...
Tipsheet

KJP Serves Up Shameful Word Salad About 'Military Folks' Killed 'Fighting for This Administration'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 29, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

"What was the White House thinking?" has been a common question over the past three years since Biden took office, especially when it comes to the messaging and communications efforts launched by the likes of former Press Secretary Jen Psaki and current spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. Again, that question must be asked after KJP responded to the tragic — though fearsomely predictable — deaths of three U.S. service members who were killed by Iran-backed terrorists in Jordan over the weekend.

Advertisement

Appearing on MSNBC Monday morning, and seemingly not having thought about what the White House's message should be, Jean-Pierre served up this word salad that is woefully inadequate for the moment:

"What I will say, our deepest- obviously our deepest condolences go out- and our heartfelt condolences go out, to the families who lost three- three brave- uh three brave- uh three brave- three folks who are military folks who are brave, who are always fighting, who are fighting on behalf of, uh, this administration, of the American people obviously more so, more importantly, we lost those souls..."

It sounded even worse than it reads:

Not only is this an embarrassing failure to give proper remembrance due to heroic service members, but it's worth questioning whether the Biden administration thinks the military fights "on behalf of" the Biden administration. Notably, the oath taken by American service members is one to support and defend the Constitution of the United States (not that Biden remembers that fact from his own oath of office) and to obey the orders of the president. 

Recommended

It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement

That's a significant distinction from "fighting on behalf of [the Biden] administration." America's service members join the armed forces to protect and defend the Constitution. Tragically, they continue to be killed as a result of "this administration" and its failures. 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
Conservatives, Give War a Chance Kurt Schlichter
Why Snopes Was Forced to Retract Their Ridiculous Fact Check about Biden's Hard Hat Matt Vespa
The Tyranny of Federalizing Troops to Undermine America's National Sovereignty Allen West
There's a Major Catch to Biden's 'Pause' on U.S. Aid to UNRWA After Terrorism Scandal Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement