KJP Serves Up Shameful Word Salad About 'Military Folks' Killed 'Fighting for This Administration'

"What was the White House thinking?" has been a common question over the past three years since Biden took office, especially when it comes to the messaging and communications efforts launched by the likes of former Press Secretary Jen Psaki and current spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. Again, that question must be asked after KJP responded to the tragic — though fearsomely predictable — deaths of three U.S. service members who were killed by Iran-backed terrorists in Jordan over the weekend.

Appearing on MSNBC Monday morning, and seemingly not having thought about what the White House's message should be, Jean-Pierre served up this word salad that is woefully inadequate for the moment:

"What I will say, our deepest- obviously our deepest condolences go out- and our heartfelt condolences go out, to the families who lost three- three brave- uh three brave- uh three brave- three folks who are military folks who are brave, who are always fighting, who are fighting on behalf of, uh, this administration, of the American people obviously more so, more importantly, we lost those souls..."

It sounded even worse than it reads:

Karine Jean-Pierre gives condolences to "three folks who are military folks who are brave who are always fighting, who were fighting on behalf of this administration..." pic.twitter.com/b5ka9hMjR2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 29, 2024

Not only is this an embarrassing failure to give proper remembrance due to heroic service members, but it's worth questioning whether the Biden administration thinks the military fights "on behalf of" the Biden administration. Notably, the oath taken by American service members is one to support and defend the Constitution of the United States (not that Biden remembers that fact from his own oath of office) and to obey the orders of the president.

That's a significant distinction from "fighting on behalf of [the Biden] administration." America's service members join the armed forces to protect and defend the Constitution. Tragically, they continue to be killed as a result of "this administration" and its failures.