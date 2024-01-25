The Biden Administration Is Hiding Illegal Immigration Data for December
Tipsheet

Trump Calls on States to 'Deploy Their Guards to Texas' Amid Border Showdown With Biden

Spencer Brown
January 25, 2024
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Former President and current 2024 frontrunner Donald Trump weighed in on the Biden administration's escalating harassment of Texas over its efforts to secure the border on Thursday afternoon. In addition to the usual attacks on Biden's willful attempts to undermine U.S. sovereignty and national security, Trump also had a suggestion for the 25+ Republican governors who are backing Texas Governor Greg Abbott's efforts to uphold his state's constitutional right to self-defense. 

"When I was President, we had the most secure Border in History," Trump posted in a multi-part message on Truth Social. "Joe Biden has surrendered our Border, and is aiding and abetting a massive Invasion of millions of Illegal Migrants into the United States. Instead of fighting to protect our Country from this onslaught, Biden is, unbelievably, fighting to tie the hands of Governor Abbott and the State of Texas, so that the Invasion continues unchecked," the likely GOP nominee said. 

"In the face of this National Security, Public Safety, and Public Health Catastrophe, Texas has rightly invoked the Invasion Clause of the Constitution, and must be given full support to repel the Invasion."

To that end, Trump encouraged "all willing States to deploy their guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the Border. All Americans should support the commonsense measures by Texas authorities to protect the Safety, Security, and Sovereignty of Texas, and of the American people," he urged. 

"When I am President, on Day One, instead of fighting Texas, I will work hand in hand with Governor Abbott and other Border States to Stop the Invasion, Seal the Border, and Rapidly Begin the Largest Domestic Deportation Operation in History," Trump's posts continued, reiterating a policy pledge he's made repeatedly during the 2024 GOP primary. "Those Biden has let in should not get comfortable because they will be going home," Trump warned. 

