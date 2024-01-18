FLASHBACK: Lies Joe Biden Told About Hunter's DOJ-Confirmed Laptop From Hell

As Katie reported this week, the Biden Department of Justice finally confirmed what we at Townhall had known and reported for literal years: Hunter Biden left his laptop at a computer repair shop, it was full of gross and wild details about the Biden family, and it was not any kind of Russian disinformation.

Advertisement

Finally: A DOJ Admission Hunter's Laptop is in Fact Real

https://t.co/B6uVREetRD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2024

Despite the obvious truth about Hunter's laptop from Hell, then-candidate Joe Biden peddled piles of lies about his son, the cursed laptop, and what was found within its contents.

During debates and on the campaign trail in 2020, Joe Biden called Hunter's laptop and reporting on its contents a "bunch of garbage" and a "Russian plant" that "nobody believes." Biden also pointed to the since-completely-debunked letter from former officials to claim "there's overwhelming evidence from the intelligence community that the Russians are engaged." No such evidence, of course, existed.

Characterizing Hunter's laptop as a "smear campaign" and a "last-ditch effort" to attack the Biden family, candidate Biden claimed that "Putin is trying very hard to spread disinformation about Joe Biden" as the would-be president himself — along with his campaign and Democrats — worked quite hard to spread disinformation denying the veracity of Hunter's laptop.

WATCH:

Joe Biden said the emails on Hunter’s laptop were a “Russian plant” and “a smear campaign.”



Yesterday, the DOJ finally confirmed Hunter Biden's laptop is real — and they knew it the whole time.pic.twitter.com/K3Ojf3SyIg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2024

It's not like these are Biden's only lies, nor his most serious ones. But this situation again piles more evidence on the mountain of Biden's falsehoods which means believing a single word from his mouth is little more than a fool's errand.