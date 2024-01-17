Finally: A DOJ Admission Hunter's Laptop is in Fact Real
Speaker Johnson: 'Today I Will Tell President Biden Directly...'
Biden Officially Backtracks on Disastrous Terrorism Designation for the Houthis
Hunter Biden's Gun Bag Had Cocaine All Over It
What Did Trump Mean by This Ramaswamy Comment?
Why Some Student Loan Borrowers Are Boycotting Payments
Biden Administration Will Reportedly Re-Designate Houthis As Terror Group
Israel Should Boycott Turkey
Director of LGBTQ+ Organization That Helps Minors Arrested in Child Sex Sting
On Nikki Haley's Strategy
Bernie Sanders Resolution on Israel Fails Pitifully
Supreme Court Won't Hear Case Over School Bathrooms for Transgender Students
New Poll Shows Americans’ Views on Affirmative Action in College Admissions
Here's What Was Spotted at the DC 'March for Gaza' Hate Rally
Tipsheet

Here's Why Blinken Was Stranded in Switzerland Today

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 17, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken got stranded during his trip to Davos on Wednesday when his official plane — a modified Boeing 757 — suffered a "critical" malfunction related to the aircraft's oxygen system. 

Advertisement

Blinken had been in Switzerland to attend and participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum this week. 

According to Bloomberg, Blinken and Co. traveled from Davos via helicopter to reach Zurich where the official government plane set to ferry Blinken back to the U.S. was parked. 

But, after boarding the modified Boeing jet, it was announced that the "aircraft had been deemed unsafe to fly" after an "oxygen leak detected previously could not be remedied."

As a result of Blinken's plane being grounded, a "smaller jet was being flown from Brussels" to Zurich to pick up the stranded secretary of state, Bloomberg explained. Due to its smaller size, however, members of his entourage — including "many of his aides and members of the press pool" — will now have to "travel to Washington commercially."

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Destroys Nikki Haley in One Video Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Bloomberg's report noted that "faults are not uncommon on aircraft" but this "glitch comes at a difficult time for Boeing" after it "had many of its 737 Max 9 aircraft grounded by regulators" after an Alaska Airlines plane had its door plug blow out at altitude earlier this month. 

More on Blinken's busted Boeing via Politico:

The modified Boeing 737 business jet Blinken uses is owned and operated by the U.S. Air Force out of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The base is home to the special airlift mission, which maintains planes secure enough to transport VIPs such as the president, vice president and cabinet secretaries.

Unlike the Boeing MAX family of aircraft at the heart of recent problems with consumer flights, the USAF’s upgraded 737-700 is known as a C-40 under its military moniker. According to the Air Force, it entered service in 2003.

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Destroys Nikki Haley in One Video Matt Vespa
Speaker Johnson: 'Today I Will Tell President Biden Directly...' Katie Pavlich
Finally: A DOJ Admission Hunter's Laptop is in Fact Real Katie Pavlich
Bernie Sanders Resolution on Israel Fails Pitifully Rebecca Downs
Explaining Trump's Big Win Byron York
Director of LGBTQ+ Organization That Helps Minors Arrested in Child Sex Sting Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson Destroys Nikki Haley in One Video Matt Vespa
Advertisement