Biden's Deterrence Fails Again As Iranian Attacks Rock U.S. Consulate

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 15, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Despite President Joe Biden's assertions about, frequent warnings to, and limited counterstrikes in response to Iran-backed proxies in the Middle East, terrorists are not showing signs of being deterred from ramping up their attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea or U.S. outposts and personnel in the region. 

On Monday, Houthi rebels in Yemen launched an attack on "a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and operated container ship," striking the vessel with an anti-ship ballistic missile though "no injuries or significant damage" was reported by its crew that continued along its journey.

According to U.S. Central Command, the strike came after an anti-ship ballistic missile was detected near the shipping lanes in the Red Sea that failed to make it off the coast and fell inside Yemen.

This strike came despite strikes launched by the U.S. and U.K. last week that clearly failed to deter continued aggression from the Houthis that has created a significant blockade of the Red Sea and diverted global shipping traffic, driving up costs and time necessary to transport goods. Unsurprisingly, so-called "proportional" counterstrikes by the United States and its allies are not making it so that the Houthis and other Iran-backed terrorists feel the cost of continued attacks outweighs the benefit of its strikes. 

Hours after the Houthi attack on the U.S.-owned shipping vessel in the Red Sea, strikes rocked Erbil, Iraq, with multiple explosions around the U.S. consulate in the northern city. According to ABC News, "eight locations were targeted" near the American outpost leaving four people killed in the attack, though none were "coalition forces or American forces."

Alarmingly, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps "quickly took responsibility" for the strike — as Iran is apparently no longer interested in attempting to thinly cloak its ambitions behind one of its terror proxies. 

The strikes on Monday come the day President Joe Biden called a lid before 3:00 p.m. and while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is laid up convalescing in bed after a two-week hospitalization that saw him go incapacitated for days without the president's knowledge. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

