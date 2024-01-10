BREAKING: Moments Before Dropout, Christie Caught on a Hot Mic Trashing Another Candidate
The Democratic Dam Starts to Break on Calls For Austin's Resignation
As U.S. Troops Come Under Attack, White House Can't Say Where the Defense...
The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their...
Judiciary Committee Votes to Advance Hunter Biden Contempt Resolution
The Biden Campaign's New Media Scheme Is Something Else
The Townhall 50: Tabulating the Worst in Journalism in 2023 – #31-50
Prove You're Not 'Easily Led,' Evangelicals!
Why the Media Is Ignoring a Coach Being Fired After Players Shout Antisemitic...
House Oversight Markup Devolves Further With Fights Over MTG's Photos, Moskowitz's Words
Fauci Admits 'Six-Foot Social Distancing' Was Based on Nothing During Closed-Door Testimon...
Illegal Immigrants Are Being Housed in Chicago Airport, Video Shows
‘Embarrassing’: One Sport Delays Policy Protecting Women From Trans Athletes
Yikes! Bob Casey Jr. Posts a Terrible Self-Own on Fundraising Appearances
Tipsheet

GOP Rebellion Against Funding Deal Brings Legislative Business to a Standstill

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 10, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Several Republican members of the House of Representatives brought legislative business to a halt in the lower chamber on Wednesday afternoon, the latest rebellion launched by disgruntled conservatives, many of whom are in the House Freedom Caucus, against the House's GOP leadership regardless of who holds the gavel. 

Advertisement

During a routine vote on the rule to debate legislation on the House floor, 13 House Republicans voted "nay" on the rule, defeating it 216-203.  

The Republican members voting against the rule and joining in the protest were Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Eric Burlison (R-MO), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Andy Ogles (R-TN), Scott Perry (R-PA), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), and Chip Roy (R-TX). House GOP Conference Vice Chair Blake Moore (R-UT) also voted against the rule — but not in protest — changing his vote from "aye" at the last minute in a procedural move that allows him to bring the rule back to a vote at a later date. 

Recommended

The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement

That vote halted consideration of three non-spending related pieces of legislation, but was launched as a protest to the topline funding agreement for fiscal year 2024 reached by congressional leaders — namely House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — which was announced on Sunday.

The same type of legislative gamesmanship was used repeatedly by the Freedom Caucus against former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in similar attempts to punish GOP leadership for agreements or decisions with which its members disagreed. 

Rep. Biggs explained that the latest show of force was because his compatriots "don’t have a great deal of opportunity to express our disapprobation," according to Politico. 

Still on the same side of the aisle but on opposite sides of the funding deal, Speaker Johnson has sought to emphasize the conservative wins within the topline spending agreement he forged, including a rare cut to non-defense spending for FY2024.

Advertisement

After a continuing resolution was passed in 2023 to avoid a government shutdown, there are two rapidly approaching deadlines before which funding bills must be passed if the government is to remain open — January 19 and February 2. 

Tags: SPENDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Guess Who Just Crashed the Hearing Debating Whether to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt or Not Spencer Brown
BREAKING: Moments Before Dropout, Christie Caught on a Hot Mic Trashing Another Candidate Katie Pavlich
House Oversight Markup Devolves Further With Fights Over MTG's Photos, Moskowitz's Words Rebecca Downs
Prove You're Not 'Easily Led,' Evangelicals! Ann Coulter
X Announces Three New Shows. Guess Who's Trying to Make a Comeback. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement