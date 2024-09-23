What Is Kamala Even Talking About Here?

Oh Yeah, They Tried To Kill The President … I Forgot About That
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 23, 2024 1:30 AM
Vice President Kamala Harris wants another debate. Is she not comfortable with the series of polls showing she’s ahead? What do her internals say? Because right now on the economy, crime and immigration—the three top issues for voters in 2024—Trump is leading. No, her margins don’t show her pulling away in a manner that should have any Democrat feeling good about the state of the race.

The mayor of the only Muslim-majority city in America just endorsed Trump; we’re talking Michigan here. With black, Jewish, and Hispanic voters, Harris is polling historically bad against Trump. She needs that third debate, but there are two problems: one, Trump already agreed to one with Fox News which Kamala ran away because she’s scared. Second, who does she want to debate because I have no clue who she’s referring to when she said the “former vice president.” That’s who Kamala wants to debate on CNN. Which one, lady? 

Also, Stephen Miller highlighted the obvious media bias concerning this second Trump-Harris showdown that’s never going to happen: 

If you want to understand media bias, in its most basic form, it's that Fox and Trump agreed to a debate that Harris would not accept. Also, there was a scheduled Trump-Biden debate that won't happen because Biden's brains are applesauce and had to drop out.

I don't care if Harris turns down a Fox debate, but genuinely look at the coverage of how Harris and CNN are organizing this narrative. 

She will never get the question, and she will never be forced to answer why she hasn't accepted the Fox debate offer. It’s that simple. 

Trump has already rejected the CNN offer for obvious reasons. 

