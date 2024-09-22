'And There Goes Michigan': Dem Mayor of the Only Muslim-Majority City in America Endorses Trump

After all the pandering and sanitized statements concerning the war in Gaza, the Democrats’ plan to keep Michigan from falling away might not be working. It’s not a slam dunk, but this mayor’s endorsement is rather damning for the Kamala Harris team, which has worked overtime to keep Muslim Americans from either staying home or, worse, backing Trump. The former was likely the biggest fear, as Arab American voters are incensed over Israel’s justified war of self-defense in the region against Hamas. Yet, in Hamtramck, Michigan, America’s only Muslim-majority city, its Democrat mayor decided to make his 2024 decision public: He’s voting for Trump (via Fox News):

Democrat Muslim mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan Ameer Ghalib receives a very positive reaction after announcing he was endorsing Donald Trump. In 2021, Hamtramck became the first city in the nation to elect an all-Muslim city council. Over 60% of Hamtramck’s population is… pic.twitter.com/jfn5HDsjKP

JUST IN: Hamtramck, Michigan Mayor Amer Ghalib, a Democrat, endorses Donald Trump for President "I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences." pic.twitter.com/b4JTHExJl6

The mayor of a Muslim-majority city in Michigan says he is endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, calling the former commander-in-chief, "the right choice for this critical time."

Amer Ghalib, mayor of the Detroit-area suburb Hamtramck, announced his endorsement of Trump in a Facebook post Sunday. While admitting he and Trump didn’t "agree on everything," he said he regarded the former commander-in-chief as "a man of principles."

"Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time," Ghalib wrote in Arabic on his Facebook page. "I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences. For this, and for many other reasons, I announce my support and endorsement for the former, and hopefully, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump."

[…]

Ghalib’s endorsement of Trump comes after the two met in Flint earlier this week for a private 20-minute conversation.

Ghalib told The Detroit News that Trump "knew a lot about me before the meeting."