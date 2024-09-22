CNN Host: Hey, What Gun Does Kamala Own? How Kamala's Spokesperson Reacted Says...
Kamala Harris And Oprah Winfrey’s Delusional Campaign Telethon
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 235: New Testament Warnings About Sin
House Leaders Agree on Funding Deal to Avoid Government Shutdown
Did Lloyd Austin Unlawfully Rescind the 9/11 Terrorist Plea Deal?
Watch John Fetterman Squirm When Grilled About This Key Issue
Hezbollah Launches Strikes At Israel
Tim Walz Roasted for Major Slip Up
How Nebraska Could Change the Outcome of the Election
Harris to Skip Historic Al Smith Dinner Because She's 'Busy' Campaigning
Pollster Makes Bold Prediction About Trump's 2024 Standing Just Weeks Before Election
Kate Middleton’s Returning to Work and Showing Up for Families—US Lawmakers Should, Too
Kamala Harris Accepts Second Debate Invitation, But Will Trump Do It?
You Won't Believe What Doug Emhoff Just Said About Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

'And There Goes Michigan': Dem Mayor of the Only Muslim-Majority City in America Endorses Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 22, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After all the pandering and sanitized statements concerning the war in Gaza, the Democrats’ plan to keep Michigan from falling away might not be working. It’s not a slam dunk, but this mayor’s endorsement is rather damning for the Kamala Harris team, which has worked overtime to keep Muslim Americans from either staying home or, worse, backing Trump. The former was likely the biggest fear, as Arab American voters are incensed over Israel’s justified war of self-defense in the region against Hamas. Yet, in Hamtramck, Michigan, America’s only Muslim-majority city, its Democrat mayor decided to make his 2024 decision public: He’s voting for Trump (via Fox News): 

Advertisement

The mayor of a Muslim-majority city in Michigan says he is endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, calling the former commander-in-chief, "the right choice for this critical time."

Amer Ghalib, mayor of the Detroit-area suburb Hamtramck, announced his endorsement of Trump in a Facebook post Sunday. While admitting he and Trump didn’t "agree on everything," he said he regarded the former commander-in-chief as "a man of principles." 

"Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time," Ghalib wrote in Arabic on his Facebook page. "I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences. For this, and for many other reasons, I announce my support and endorsement for the former, and hopefully, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump." 

[…] 

Ghalib’s endorsement of Trump comes after the two met in Flint earlier this week for a private 20-minute conversation. 

Ghalib told The Detroit News that Trump "knew a lot about me before the meeting." 

Recommended

Tim Walz Roasted for Major Slip Up Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

As Fox News' Joe Concha commented, “And there goes Michigan.” Is this some back-breaking move? No, but it does allude to Harris not being some master candidate that the media is trying so desperately to sell. She has glaring deficits among key Democratic voter groups.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz Roasted for Major Slip Up Sarah Arnold
Pollster Makes Bold Prediction About Trump's 2024 Standing Just Weeks Before Election Sarah Arnold
CNN Host: Hey, What Gun Does Kamala Own? How Kamala's Spokesperson Reacted Says It All. Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris And Oprah Winfrey’s Delusional Campaign Telethon Derek Hunter
You Won't Believe What Doug Emhoff Just Said About Kamala Harris Sarah Arnold
Ramaswamy Just Blew the Lid Off Left-Wing Media's Cover-Up of Springfield, Ohio Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz Roasted for Major Slip Up Sarah Arnold
Advertisement