Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed?
What Is Kamala Even Talking About Here?
Oh Yeah, They Tried To Kill The President … I Forgot About That
You Think This Endorsement Is Going to Give Kamala's Team Heartburn?
CNN Host: Hey, What Gun Does Kamala Own? How Kamala's Spokesperson Reacted Says...
Vapid Celebrities For Kamala Harris
The Three Branches of Rule
It’s All They Have
The Deep State vs. the People
Why a 7-Eleven Is Closing in DC After Just One Year of Opening
All Roads Lead to Tehran
House Leaders Agree on Funding Deal to Avoid Government Shutdown
Did Lloyd Austin Unlawfully Rescind the 9/11 Terrorist Plea Deal?
Watch John Fetterman Squirm When Grilled About This Key Issue
Tipsheet

CNN Guest Obliterates Liberal Narrative About Ohio Haitians Reviving Springfield

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 23, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File

One liberal narrative about Springfield, Ohio, was obliterated by CNN guest Ryan Girdusky last week. We’ve all had fun with the Ohio Haitians ‘eating the pets’ narrative, which may or may not be true. These people eat the geese and ducks, but the 'pets' story remains unverified, though the corroborating evidence could fill the Grand Canyon. Yet, what the liberal media will try to sell is how the Ohio Haitians revived the town—part of their overall narrative that mass immigration is good for the economy. That’s not true.

Advertisement

As Girdusky noted, Japanese companies poured investments into the area during the Trump presidency. That’s why Springfield is doing better, not because they imported tens of thousands of Haitians, thanks to Biden-Harris playing with temporary protected status policies. It was a fairly reasonable take, which did not sit well with this panel since it didn’t comport with their narrative. Girdusky noted this wasn’t the fault of the Haitians—it’s a policy matter. There were investments in the area during a population decline, which led to a surge of jobs that coincided with Trump trying to end that designation for Haitians which became a legal matter. And the Biden administration expanding TPS figures to 300,000 after the 2020 election:

Recommended

Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The operative word is “temporary,” something lost on the folks in this segment.

The media wants us to care about Haitians in Springfield because of the pet story, and we don’t care. The memes and song parodies shows how ineffective this institution has become—it’s what happens when you’re caught being serial liars for Democrats.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed? Matt Vespa
Oh Yeah, They Tried To Kill The President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Why a 7-Eleven Is Closing in DC After Just One Year of Opening Mia Cathell
What Is Kamala Even Talking About Here? Matt Vespa
You Think This Endorsement Is Going to Give Kamala's Team Heartburn? Matt Vespa
CNN Host: Hey, What Gun Does Kamala Own? How Kamala's Spokesperson Reacted Says It All. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed? Matt Vespa
Advertisement