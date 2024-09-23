CNN Guest Obliterates Liberal Narrative About Ohio Haitians Reviving Springfield

One liberal narrative about Springfield, Ohio, was obliterated by CNN guest Ryan Girdusky last week. We’ve all had fun with the Ohio Haitians ‘eating the pets’ narrative, which may or may not be true. These people eat the geese and ducks, but the 'pets' story remains unverified, though the corroborating evidence could fill the Grand Canyon. Yet, what the liberal media will try to sell is how the Ohio Haitians revived the town—part of their overall narrative that mass immigration is good for the economy. That’s not true.

This is an idiotic hot take that could only be made by someone who’s stupid enough to believe refugees produce tremendous economic growth.



Springfield began revitalizing in 2017, when Japanese companies began investing in the town. https://t.co/zxvQCFyx0a — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 12, 2024

As Girdusky noted, Japanese companies poured investments into the area during the Trump presidency. That’s why Springfield is doing better, not because they imported tens of thousands of Haitians, thanks to Biden-Harris playing with temporary protected status policies. It was a fairly reasonable take, which did not sit well with this panel since it didn’t comport with their narrative. Girdusky noted this wasn’t the fault of the Haitians—it’s a policy matter. There were investments in the area during a population decline, which led to a surge of jobs that coincided with Trump trying to end that designation for Haitians which became a legal matter. And the Biden administration expanding TPS figures to 300,000 after the 2020 election:

Japanese companies put heavy investments in Springfield, Ohio during the Trump presidency.



Biden quickly expanded immigration and most job growth went to foreign labor including Haitians under TPS (which expires in 2025). pic.twitter.com/8FGkWD1jxV — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 20, 2024

The operative word is “temporary,” something lost on the folks in this segment.

The media wants us to care about Haitians in Springfield because of the pet story, and we don’t care. The memes and song parodies shows how ineffective this institution has become—it’s what happens when you’re caught being serial liars for Democrats.