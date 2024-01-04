Here's the Line in the New Biden 2024 Ad That Should Make Everyone...
Israeli Hostage Reveals What She Thinks Saved Her From Being Raped by Hamas...
Some of the Reactions to This Las Vegas Man Who Lunged at a...
Wait, Did Claudine Gay Plagiarize Her Resignation Letter?
Karine Jean-Pierre's Response to Claudine Gay's Resignation Was an Absolute Mess
Campaign to Bank Republican Votes Before Election Day Launches Phase 2 in All...
'This Is So Dark': Conservatives Blast Biden Campaign's Divisive First Ad of 2024
Two Developers Just Backed Out of Their Contract for Big Offshore Wind Project....
Border Officials Tell Lawmakers How Much Cartels Make Each Week in One Sector...
Trump Picked Up Another Endorsement in the Senate
DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Texas, Argues New Illegal Immigration Law Is 'Unconstitutional'
Claudine Gay's NYT Op-Ed Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Watch the Biden Campaign's Actions, Not Their Words
Watching Journos Try to Process Harvard President's Ouster Is Really Something
Tipsheet

White House Denies That Biden's Policies Caused Border Chaos

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 04, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

It may be a new year, but the Biden administration's attempts to brush off criticism about the still-worsening crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continue to fail. 

Advertisement

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was again asked if the president accepted any responsibility for the chaos and multiple crises stemming from the record-breaking number of illegal immigrants streaming into the United States. Again, she didn't have much of an answer.

"Did any of the administration's policies contribute to the record number of border crossings?" Jean-Pierre was asked. All she came up with was: "The president understands that there's a problem at the border." 

Granted, that answer is a bit better than the previous outright denials of a crisis and insistence that the border was under operational control — but it's still an attempt to avoid blame for the public health, drug, human trafficking, crime, and humanitarian crises Biden has created and allowed to balloon out of control. 

"So is that a no?" the reporter asked as a followup after Jean-Pierre failed to answer the question.

"I have not seen any data that would show this," replied Biden's spokeswoman.

The answer was plain as can be for KJP in the question itself: December saw the most illegal immigrant encounters in any month — ever. That's the data. It means that Biden has overseen a border crisis that has repeatedly grown into the worst that's ever existed. President Biden's policies over the past three years have created the record-shattering woes now being recorded. 

Recommended

Here's the Line in the New Biden 2024 Ad That Should Make Everyone Laugh Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Those policies included using day-one executive orders to stop the construction of a border wall, call for amnesty for more than 10 million illegal immigrants in the U.S., and seek to stop deporting illegal immigrants. Since then, it's been more of the same, including pursuing legal action against Texas for doing what the Biden administration won't: securing the border and removing illegal immigrants.

The Biden White House, of course, has never shown itself capable of being accountable to Americans for the results of its policies. From inflation to the border to international chaos and beyond, Biden has never kept his word that the buck stops with him.

Despite the White House's rather weak efforts to shield Biden from accountability, the American people are largely in agreement that Biden and his policies are, in fact, to blame for the border crisis — and Biden's standing with Americans on the issue is only getting worse as the border crisis does the same. 

As The Hill reported in December, "President Biden’s approval rating on immigration dropped 8 points since [November]" according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll that found "[j]ust 38 percent of registered voters...said they approved of Biden's handling of immigration." In November, 46 percent of Americans approved of Biden's handling of the border.

More from The Hill's report:

“Based on the polling on immigration, this is one of the key issues dragging down the president’s reputation, and he needs to make progress on this issue or face increasing consequences,” said Mark Penn, chairman of the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.

But as Biden sees a drop in approval on the topic, voters also rank immigration among the most important problems facing the country. 

Nearly 1 in 3 voters picked immigration as one of the nation’s top issues. It came in second only to price increases and inflation, which a third of voters named as a main problem. 

Two-thirds said they think the number of monthly border crossings by illegal immigrants has increased since Biden took office — and 70 percent of voters, including 55 percent of Democrats, said they think the administration should impose “new, stricter” policies to reduce the flow of people into the country.

Advertisement
Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Line in the New Biden 2024 Ad That Should Make Everyone Laugh Matt Vespa
Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
'This Is So Dark': Conservatives Blast Biden Campaign's Divisive First Ad of 2024 Leah Barkoukis
Karine Jean-Pierre's Response to Claudine Gay's Resignation Was an Absolute Mess Spencer Brown
Watching Journos Try to Process Harvard President's Ouster Is Really Something Guy Benson
Why Are Americans at Each Other's Throats? Ask Barack Obama. Larry Elder

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Line in the New Biden 2024 Ad That Should Make Everyone Laugh Matt Vespa
Advertisement