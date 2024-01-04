Irony Alert: Here's How Maine's SoS Who Kicked Trump Off Ballot Responded to Calls for Her Removal

After taking unilateral action to remove former President Donald Trump from her state's primary ballots, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows now says it is those calling for her to be impeached who are pulling a "stunt" and engaging in "political theater."

Advertisement

Yes, really.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s "The Briefing with Steve Scully," Bellows said those trying to impeach her are only doing so because they disagree with her — sort of like how she removed Trump from Maine's ballot because she disagrees with the former president.

"This stunt is a little more than political theater," Bellows claimed. "It's produced by those who disagree with my decision."

Maine's top election official said "I was simply doing my job with diligence" when she unilaterally issued a ruling that Trump was ineligible for the presidency due to a crime with which he has not been charged or had adjudicated by a court of law. Despite her rather extrajudicial decision to convict Trump for the crime of insurrection, Bellows said that, "if people disagree with my decision, the proper venue is the court." In another twist of irony, Bellows explained that "impeachment has become a political weapon these days to intimidate and bully people," a take she almost certainly would not have given during either of the two Trump impeachments.

LISTEN: