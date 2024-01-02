Guess What's Happening the Same Night As CNN's Debate Between Haley and DeSantis

With just days until the 2024 nominating process officially kicks off with Iowa's Republican caucuses on January 15, GOP presidential hopefuls are hitting a breakneck pace in attempts to win over every possible caucus-goer. In addition to crisscrossing the Hawkeye State to shake hands and kiss babies, some contenders have agreed to participate in a CNN-hosted debate (which is not sanctioned by the Republican National Committee) taking place on January 10 at Drake University.

Advertisement

Specifically, former Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are slated to appear on stage for the debate that's sure to get heated as the two fight it out, often in the mud, in the press. Both have challenged former President and current 2024 frontrunner Donald Trump to join them for the CNN forum, but Trump seems to have found a better way to steal the spotlight from CNN, Haley, and DeSantis on debate night.

Instead of debating on CNN and fighting for time in the spotlight, Trump — who has not participated in any 2024 debates — will instead join Fox News Channel for a town hall in Iowa at the same time CNN's debate between Haley and DeSantis airs.

"Special Report" host Bret Baier announced the event on Tuesday morning during "America's Newsroom," an opportunity for the former president that is all but certain to outshine and trounce CNN's debate ratings:

BREAKING: FOX NEWS TO HOST TRUMP TOWN HALL IN IOWA ON JANUARY 10



NEW--@FoxNews will be hosting a primetime Iowa Town Hall with former President @realDonaldTrump at 9:00pm/EST on Wednesday, January 10th--just five days before the caucuses.



Co-moderated by @SpecialReport's chief… pic.twitter.com/pTyDbktCaB — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) January 2, 2024

The town hall will be moderated by Baier and host of "The Story" Martha MacCallum, the same team that moderated the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee last summer and drew 13 million viewers in the most-watched debate of the cycle.

Independent of special events, Fox News Channel automatically beats CNN in the ratings. Data for December 18-24, for example, showed Fox with a 159 percent advantage over CNN in total day and a 228 percent lead over CNN in primetime as the beleaguered "Facts First" network recorded its lowest-rated week in more than 20 years.

And when it comes to which candidate people want to watch, if the preference polls are any indication, there will be many more eyeballs on the former president — especially as his immunity appeal plays out in D.C. circuit court and he fights multiple prosecutions from federal and state prosecutors — than on the two candidates seemingly seeking a second-place finish in the Hawkeye State.

The latest read from the RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump maintaining a 32.7-point lead with 51.3 percent support in Iowa, trailed by DeSantis with 18.6 percent and Haley's 16.1 percent. Ramaswamy currently has 5.9 percent support.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — after participating in CNN town halls previously but failing to qualify for the network's debate — is now lashing out at CNN and rejecting the idea of participating in the January 10 debate. Instead, he said he would be doing an event with Tim Pool in Des Moines on January 10.