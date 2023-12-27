Will China Invade Taiwan? Xi Just Revealed the Answer
Tipsheet

Pro-Hamas Goons Block Access to JFK Airport

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 27, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The trend of pro-Hamas lunatics apparently seeking to make their cause as unsympathetic as possible continued on Wednesday when terrorist-sympathizing demonstrators took to the streets around New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and blocked vehicle access to the major transportation hub.

Using the antisemitic pro-Hamas refrain of "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" — a call for the State of Israel to be wiped off the map and Jewish people to be slaughtered — the vile yet somehow self-righteous goons stood in the middle of traffic and waved Palestinian flags. 


The latest antisemitic display comes during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and is sure to frustrate those trying to board flights out of America's sixth-busiest airport — some of whom could be seen in videos of the demonstration bailing out of buses and Ubers with their luggage to complete their trip to the terminal on foot.

After establishing their blockade of JFK, the Hamas sympathizers were arrested by Port Authority officers who responded to their stunt:

This is a developing story and may be updated. 


