An Obituary So Shocking a Newspaper Had to Pull It
Here's What Netanyahu Had to Say About Calls for a 'Permanent Ceasefire'
Oops? Spirit Airlines Kevin McCallister'd a Six-Year-Old
What Was the New York Times Thinking Running This Op-Ed?
Biden's Plan to Protect Ships From Houthi Attacks Isn't Going Well
Harvard's Board Gets Failing Grade From NYT for Botching Claudine Gay Scandal
Here Comes The Begging
Manchin to Speak at Event Considered a 'Must-Stop' for Those on the Presidential...
Good Riddance to Louisiana’s Left-Wing Governor
Is Biden for Real With This Post About Air Travel?
Remember When Trump Surprised American Troops for Christmas?
Liberal Magazine: 'Dictator' Trump Has 'Hitlerian' Plans
How My Sister 'Gave' Us Sandra Day O'Connor
Black Women, Failing Up
Tipsheet

Airstrike Takes Out Soleimani's IRGC 'Comrade' Coordinating Terrorism in Syria

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 25, 2023 5:30 PM
Kirsty Wigglesworth

Just a few days shy of the third anniversary of the U.S. strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani, one of his close friends met a similar end on Christmas Day in Damascus, Syria.   

Advertisement

Seyed Razi Mousavi was, like Soleimani, a senior IRGC official who was, more specifically, "responsible for coordinating the financing and transfer of logistics from Tehran to Iranian proxies in Syria," the Jerusalem Post said quoting Iranian opposition media. Mousavi's death is reportedly the highest-profile loss for Iran since Soleimani.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed Mousavi's death in a statement that threatened Israel "will pay for this crime." Iran's foreign ministry also threatened that Tehran "reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place to the assassination." In a twist of irony, Iran called the strike that killed Mousawi a "cowardly act" even though Tehran uses a network of terrorist proxies to do its bloody work, sacrificing the likes of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi terrorists rather than fighting its own battles. 

Recommended

Leftist Idiocy Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Videos circulating online show smoke from a blast near Damascus International Airport, "a site targeted frequently due to its use by Iranian proxies in the region," the Post added. No other casualties were reported.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Idiocy Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving Kurt Schlichter
What Was the New York Times Thinking Running This Op-Ed? Spencer Brown
An Obituary So Shocking a Newspaper Had to Pull It Matt Vespa
Here's What Netanyahu Had to Say About Calls for a 'Permanent Ceasefire' Spencer Brown
Black Women, Failing Up Alan Joseph Bauer
Remember When Trump Surprised American Troops for Christmas? Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftist Idiocy Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement