Airstrike Takes Out Soleimani's IRGC 'Comrade' Coordinating Terrorism in Syria

Just a few days shy of the third anniversary of the U.S. strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani, one of his close friends met a similar end on Christmas Day in Damascus, Syria.

Seyed Razi Mousavi was, like Soleimani, a senior IRGC official who was, more specifically, "responsible for coordinating the financing and transfer of logistics from Tehran to Iranian proxies in Syria," the Jerusalem Post said quoting Iranian opposition media. Mousavi's death is reportedly the highest-profile loss for Iran since Soleimani.

The curse of taking a photo with Soleimani claims another victim. Reza Mousawi, a high-ranking IRGC official was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Damascus today. pic.twitter.com/bPcYKj9ea4 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 25, 2023

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed Mousavi's death in a statement that threatened Israel "will pay for this crime." Iran's foreign ministry also threatened that Tehran "reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place to the assassination." In a twist of irony, Iran called the strike that killed Mousawi a "cowardly act" even though Tehran uses a network of terrorist proxies to do its bloody work, sacrificing the likes of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi terrorists rather than fighting its own battles.

Videos circulating online show smoke from a blast near Damascus International Airport, "a site targeted frequently due to its use by Iranian proxies in the region," the Post added. No other casualties were reported.

BREAKING: Iranian state-owned media confirmed the death of IRGC commander Seyed Razi Mousavi, identified as "a senior advisor" in Syria, in alleged Israeli airstrike near Damascus.



Read more:https://t.co/MdKSFW3WrP — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 25, 2023

This is a developing story and may be updated.