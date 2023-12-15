Supply Chain Under Threat As Major Shipping Company Halts Critical Route Travel
CBP Just Issued a New, Terrifying Warning to Border Agents

As President Joe Biden's border crisis continues to spiral out of control, U.S. officials have a new and sobering warning for agents undertaking the exceedingly impossible task of enforcing the international border between the United States and Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a new warning stating "agents should exercise extreme caution and should report any possible armed subjects approaching the border with possible explosive devices," according to reporting from Fox News Channel. 

Fox Business reported that the Mexican military recently "seized 10 improvised explosive devices (IED) at the border...after Tucson border patrol observed gunshots at the U.S.-Mexico border and a Tucson supervisory border patrol agent arrested an armed person on the U.S. side who had a loaded AK-47 rifle, two loaded AK magazines, loose rounds and a handgun."

The increasing concern about IEDs being brought to and across the U.S.-Mexico border by armed individuals comes after warnings from border patrol officials in September after the discovery of backpacks filled with ammunition and a homemade explosive device near Fronton, Texas.

As Townhall reported at the time: 

According to Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez on Wednesday, a "dangerous situation was averted" in the Rio Grande Valley when the backpacks were found and seized by border agents. The items, Chavez said, are just one "example of the tactics & weapons that criminals employ against our agents."

The latest warning for border agents also comes after a cautionary bulletin for CBP agents from the San Diego Field Office Intelligence Unit which assessed in mid-October that "individuals inspired by, or reacting to, the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt to travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border" and foreign fighters "motivated by ideology or mercenary soldiers of fortune may attempt to obfuscate travel to or from the US to or from countries in the Middle East through Mexico."

Illegal border crossings are now regularly topping 10,000 per day and as many as 5,000 illegal immigrants are being released into the U.S. each day while a record number of individuals whose identities are flagged on terrorist watchlists are apprehended by border agents — all numbers that don't include the all-time high number of known "got-aways" whose identities and intentions remain unknown.

