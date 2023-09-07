So, Are We Just Going to Ignore Biden's Reckless Act at Medal of...
Tipsheet

Border Agents Find Backpacks With Ammo and 'Homemade Explosive' in Texas

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  September 07, 2023 10:00 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Border Patrol agents on a patrol along the U.S.-Mexico border near Fronton, Texas, made a stunning discovery when they found backpacks filled with ammunition and a homemade explosive device.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez on Wednesday, a "dangerous situation was averted" in the Rio Grande Valley when the backpacks were found and seized by border agents. The items, Chavez said, are just one "example of the tactics & weapons that criminals employ against our agents."

After consulting with the police department in McAllen some 80-plus miles south along the border, officers assisted in the detonation of the homemade explosive device to ensure no further danger.

Given the lack of concern for deadly fentanyl, dangerous criminals, and record number of unidentified "got-aways" streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border on President Joe Biden's watch, it's unlikely that another discovery of the dangerous items entering the U.S. along with illegal immigrants will be enough to change the federal government's attitude.

The case, however, is another piece of evidence supporting calls for the physical border barrier to be completed — something President Biden has done essentially everything in his power to prevent, even going as far as to auction off unused border wall materials at a loss to the taxpayers whose dollars were used to purchase them. 

