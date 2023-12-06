With the World in Chaos, Venezuela Decides to Engage in Some Local Imperialism
Heads of UPenn, MIT, and Harvard Endorse Calls for Jewish Genocide
Are We Shocked a Dem Rep Said This About Florida and Texas?
Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business...
Joe Biden Begs 'Extreme Republicans' for Ukraine Funding
Kevin McCarthy Makes a Major Announcement About His Political Future
Norman Lear Dies at 101
Tapper Reacts to Biden's 'Stunning Admission' About Why He's Running
Comer and Jordan Threaten Contempt as They Remind Hunter Biden They Are Not...
The Weather, the Environment, and the War Against Hamas
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign?
Holiday Celebrations Are Being Cancelled. Here's How a Blue Governor and a Red...
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’
John Kerry Must Think We're Stupid With This Comment About Dems' Obsession With...
Tipsheet

Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 06, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

After former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he would not run for re-election in 2024 and would leave Congress at the end of the month, Rep. Matt Gaetz — who led the charge to oust McCarthy — responded with just one word in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

Fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), however, was not as glib as Gaetz about the situation. In a post of her own on X following McCarthy's announcement, Greene noted that "in 2024, we will have a 1 seat majority in the House of Representatives" and laid the blame with members of the Freedom Caucus who joined Gaetz in his vote to strip McCarthy of the gavel:

As Townhall reported on October 3, the House voted 216-210 on Gaetz's motion to vacate the chair — according to rules agreed to by McCarthy to clinch victory in his drawn-out race to become speaker in January — following an hour of debate that saw Gaetz argue his case from the Democrat side of the House chamber. Gaetz called McCarthy "chaos," even though Gaetz's motion to vacate wrought plenty of chaos itself that triggered another struggle among House Republicans to elect a new speaker.

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business Associates Spencer Brown
Advertisement

One of McCarthy's loyal partners in the House, Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) reacted to the news saying he's "disappointed" but "happy for him" in making "a personal choice," adding "obviously I'd like to have him around," per Chad Pergram. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business Associates Spencer Brown
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’ Madeline Leesman
Israeli Forces Have Started Flooding Hamas' Terror Tunnels With Seawater Matt Vespa
Democrats Stunned to Find Out Not Everyone Loves Them Kurt Schlichter
Joe Biden Begs 'Extreme Republicans' for Ukraine Funding Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business Associates Spencer Brown
Advertisement