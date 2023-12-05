Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Presidential Primaries

Republican presidential hopefuls have been battling it out on debate stages and in poll rankings for months — but finally, with the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, the GOP will begin to tally votes and put numbers on the board as Republicans across all 50 states and a handful of territories pick their nominee.

Out of 2,429 total delegates to the national convention in play, the magic number to secure the Republican nomination is 1,215. And while early states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina — draw a lot of attention and are viewed as a test for which candidates have staying power in the competition, just 2.55 percent of the total number of delegates up for grabs will be allocated in January and 3.29 percent will be allocated in February. March, thanks to "Super Tuesday" will see more than half — 65.54 percent — of Republican delegates allocated.

The delegates for each state are a mix of automatically allocated at-large (AL) delegates — each state gets ten, plus additional bonus AL delegates based on recent Republican electoral victories — while American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Virgin Islands get six delegates, D.C. receives 16 delegates, and Puerto Rico gets 20 delegates. In addition, the three Republican National Committee members from each are delegates to the national convention and each state receives three congressional district (CD) delegates per district as selected by their respective residents.

According to the Republican National Committee's 2024 nominating process, 43 states are holding presidential primaries, nine are holding presidential preference caucuses, and three states are holding presidential preference votes at state/congressional conventions. American Samoa and Michigan will decide via resolutions at their state conventions how to allocate their respective delegates while Guam, Montana, New Mexico, and South Dakota will not allocate their delegates — a total of 142 delegates accounting for 5.75 percent of the total number — which will head "unbound" to Milwaukee for July's national convention.

Some states allocate their delegates proportionally — a requirement for those holding contests in the first two weeks of March — while others use the winner-take-all system which is disallowed for states and territories holding preference votes prior to March 15.

So, where does your state fall in the order for the 2024 nomination process? Townhall has you covered.

January 15:

Iowa - 40 delegates

January 23:

New Hampshire - 22 delegates

February 8:

Nevada - 26 delegates

Virgin Islands - 4 delegates

February 24:

South Carolina - 50 delegates

March 2:

Idaho - 32 delegates

Michigan - 55 delegates

March 2-3:

District of Columbia - 19 delegates

March 4:

North Dakota - 29 delegates

March 5 - Super Tuesday:

Alabama - 50 delegates

Alaska - 29 delegates

American Samoa - 9 delegates

Arkansas - 40 delegates

California - 169 delegates

Colorado - 37 delegates

Maine - 20 delegates

Massachusetts - 40 delegates

Minnesota - 39 delegates

North Carolina - 74 delegates

Oklahoma - 43 delegates

Tennessee - 58 delegates

Texas - 161 delegates

Utah - 40 delegates

Virginia - 48 delegates

Vermont - 17 delegates

March 12:

Georgia - 59 delegates

Hawaii - 19 delegates

Mississippi - 40 delegates

Washington - 43 delegates

March 15:

Northern Mariana Islands - 9 delegates

March 19:

Arizona - 43 delegates

Florida - 125 delegates

Illinois - 64 delegates

Kansas - 39 delegates

Ohio - 79 delegates

Pennsylvania - 16 delegates (final primary date still TBD by PA's legislature)

March 23:

Louisiana - 47 delegates

April 2:

Connecticut - 28 delegates

Delaware - 16 delegates

New York - 91 delegates

Rhode Island - 19 delegates

Wisconsin - 41 delegates

April 18-20:

Wyoming - 29 delegates

April 21:

Puerto Rico - 23 delegates

May 4:

Missouri - 54 delegates

May 7:

Indiana - 58 delegates

May 14:

Maryland - 37 delegates

Nebraska - 36 delegates

West Virginia - 32 delegates

May 21:

Kentucky - 46 delegates

May 25:

Oregon - 31 delegates

June 4:

New Jersey - 12 delegates