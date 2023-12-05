Graham Slams Democrats for 'Playing Games' With the Border Crisis
Tipsheet

'PR Disaster for Universities': Jewish Students Speak Out Against Administrators Amid Antisemitic Attacks

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 05, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) convened a press conference on Tuesday to give a platform to Jewish students at American universities where jarring scenes of antisemitic demonstrations have played out in recent weeks amid Hamas terrorists' barbaric war against Israel.

The students, from schools including MIT, NYU, Harvard, and UPenn, spoke out against the administrators who have failed to address such antisemitic incidents or condemn the hate-filled chants of support for the intifada and Hamas terrorists who slaughtered more than 1,200 Israelis on October 7. 

The experiences recounted by the Jewish students were harrowing, disappointing, and an ongoing wake-up call about the situation at America's institutions of supposed "higher" learning — as well as American society as a whole amid a disturbing spike in antisemitic targeting and attacks. 

The stories shared in the clips above of Eyal Yakoby of Penn, Jonathan Frieden of Harvard, Bella Ingber of NYU, and Talia Khan of MIT are also, as Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News noted, a "PR disaster for universities" where administrators have remained silent in the face of hateful attacks and failed to condemn the antisemitic actions that have escalated to endangering the physical safety of Jewish students. 

