Tipsheet

The 2024 Primary Field Just Got Smaller

Spencer Brown
December 04, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The Republican field of candidates seeking their party's nomination for 2024 just got a little smaller as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum bows out of the running with roughly six weeks until early-state voting begins with January's Iowa caucuses. 

"We launched our campaign for President on June 7 clear-eyed about our mission: bring a business leader and proven governor's voice to the fight for the best of America," explained a statement from Burgum's now-suspended campaign. "We remain committed to improving the lives of every American by moving America 180 degrees in the opposite direction of Joe Biden on three critical issues – the economy, energy, and national security."

Burgum qualified for the first GOP-sanctioned debate held in Milwaukee this summer with a novel plan to attract the needed number of donors by offering "Biden Economic Relief cards" worth $20 for a donation to his campaign of just $1. The strategy worked, giving Burgum a chance to make his pitch to Republican voters and the country on the debate stage — a forum he almost missed due to an injury sustained in a debate day game of basketball. 

According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, Burgum drew 0.6 percent — tied with former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson — in last place among the candidates. 

Now the GOP primary field heading into this week's debate in Alabama is made up of former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and Hutchinson. The RNC has yet to announce which candidates have qualified to appear on the stage. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

