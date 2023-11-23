'Difficult Time for Our Country': Trump Releases Thanksgiving Message

While sitting comfortably at the head of the pack of 2024 Republican presidential candidates — according to some polls performing better than he was in 2016 and 2020 — former President Donald Trump released a Thanksgiving message on Thursday morning urging Americans to "not lose heart."

"This is a difficult time for our country, but do not lose heart or lose hope, because by the time we celebrate next Thanksgiving, our nation will be well on its way to being stronger, safer, more prosperous, and greater than ever before," Trump said in the pre-recorded video posted to Truth Social.

"Today, as we gather with our loved ones, we give thanks to Almighty God for his many blessings including our families, our friends, our neighbors, and this extraordinary country that we all call home," the 45th president continued before giving a special thanks to those protecting America.

"We also send our deep gratitude to all of the patriots serving our nation in uniform this Thanksgiving, including the members of the U.S. armed forces, the heroes of border patrol and law enforcement and ICE, and everybody that works so hard to preserve our system and our country and working to defend our southern border, and our police and first responders in communities all across America."

In addition to the video message produced by his campaign, Trump posted another Thanksgiving message to Truth Social just after 2:00 a.m. In it, Trump wished a "Happy Thanksgiving to ALL," even "the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State" Letitia James, "Radical Left Trump Hating Judge" Arthur Engoron, "Crooked Joe Biden," and "all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY," among other foes.

"Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Trump pledged.