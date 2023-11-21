The Government Burned Through $7.5T Post-COVID and All It Got Was Historic Inflation

Despite President Joe Biden and Democrats pretending not to know what caused inflation, the numbers still don't lie — and the numbers are staggering. In a new report on post-COVID spending passed by Congress, it's clearer than ever why prices surged to 40-year highs and continue to tick upward month after month despite the White House's false claims that inflation is "going down."

"The amount of additional spending resulting from legislation passed between March 2020 and December 2022 is astonishing," the report released by the Heritage Foundation explains of the taxpayer-funded spending binge that amounts to "more than $57,400 dollars per household." The total amount spent in just those few frenzied months: more than $7.4 trillion.

Here are the numbers from Heritage:

March 2020 COVID Response – $2.22 trillion

American Rescue Plan – $1.9 trillion

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – $1.2 trillion

December 2020 Stimulus Package – $932 billion

Inflation Reduction Act – $565 billion

PACT Act – $283 billion

Non-Defense Appropriations for FY's 2021, 2022, and 2023 – $172 billion

Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations – $113 billion

CHIPS Act – $79 billion

Total – $7.464 trillion

Democrats, however, don't bear the blame for this exclusively. As Heritage notes, "Members of Congress from both parties used COVID-19 to give up any pretense of fiscal responsibility and use deficit spending to enact a panoply of new programs" and all lawmakers "must" work to "return to responsible governance immediately."

Inflation wasn’t an accident, and with how much the federal government spends, it shouldn’t have surprised anyone. So, how exactly did we get here? Heritage economists @DavidADitch and @RichAStern take you down the grim road to record-breaking inflation👇 https://t.co/62VgYdVtFC — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) September 24, 2023

Already, however, significant economic damage has been done — something with which American families are all too familiar. Per Heritage Foundation's data, the average American household has "already lost on $7,000 to the inflation and interest rate spike largely caused by this spending spree" while employment has "stagnated" and "millions of workers are still missing from the labor force more than two years after the start of the pandemic."

No American would be able to manage their finances in the way D.C. does, and no one should have supported reckless spending without understanding that those policies would have significant consequences. It's no wonder inflation continues to rise each month when Congress approved legislation that added more to the federal debt in just 27 months than was added in the first 200 years of America's existence, Heritage underscored in its report.

Congress, instead of advancing policies to help Americans in the wake of the COVID pandemic, "exacerbated already mountainous long-term federal obligations and propelled the country close to a debt crisis."