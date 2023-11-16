Your All-in-One Conservative News App: THM News
CNN Reaches New Low With Headline About Jewish Man Slain at Pro-Israel Rally

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 16, 2023 2:00 PM
Authorities in Ventura County, California, announced on Thursday morning that an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of Paul Kessler, a Jewish man who died after reportedly being struck in the head with a bullhorn during a pro-Israel demonstration in early November. 

As Vespa reported earlier, county officials said that "detectives from the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau contacted Loay Alnaji in the City of Moorpark and arrested him for the death of Paul Kessler. Alnaji will be booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for California Penal Code section 192(b) – involuntary manslaughter and his bail will be set at $1,000,000," according to a release

Many news outlets reported on the arrest and charge for Alnaji, but CNN decided to scrape the bottom of the journalistic barrel to find a new low for biased inaccurate framing with a headline that really takes the cake.

"Arrest made in death of Jewish protester who fell and hit his head," the story on CNN's website is headlined.

Despite the story being that Ventura County authorities arrested and charged a man with involuntary manslaughter for what was reportedly a physical assault with a bullhorn that left Kessler bleeding on the ground with wounds from which he never recovered. 

In the story, CNN's Cindy Von Quednow took her sweet time getting to the point of denoting that Alnaji was a "pro-Palestine protestor." The story goes on to frame the attack that killed Kessler as one in which he died "after suffering a head injury following an interaction" with Alnaji. An "interaction," huh?

When CNN shared the story on X, formerly Twitter, more of this garbage framing was again used:

So, CNN says Kessler "fell and hit his head," apparently after an "interaction" with Alnaji, as if Kessler spontaneously and without outside intervention fell to the ground and died from injuries sustained in the fall — not that he was allegedly struck in the head by a man wielding a megaphone, a blow that caused him to fall to the ground and later die from the injury.

CNN apparently wants Kessler's death to seem like an accident, and not the slaying — even if involuntary — of an innocent man at the hands of a Hamas sympathizer marching under the guise of "Palestinian rights." To frame the story like that, of course, would be inconvenient to the narrative that Israel is an oppressor and everyone else is peaceful. 

