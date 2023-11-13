Escalating Hezbollah Attacks on Israel Show 'Iran Is Not Deterred'

Monday saw more attacks launched against Israel by Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, another escalation by Iran's terrorist proxies in the Middle East. The latest round of attacks included anti-tank missiles and a continuation of mortar fire across Israel's northern border.

IDF: Earlier today, terrorists fired toward several locations in northern Israel. In response, IDF artillery struck the source of the fire.



In addition, the IDF struck launch posts and a terrorist who carried out launches toward Israel.



Furthermore, a short while ago, a… pic.twitter.com/UErfZ7WVGP — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 13, 2023

Cities now under threat from Hezbollah's increasing rocket, missile, and mortar launches include Haifa and Kiryat Shmona, the latter of which was evacuated along with more than three dozen other northern border towns by Israeli officials last month following the October 7 slaughter carried out by Hamas.

The escalating aggression from Iran-backed terrorist groups toward Israel and U.S. forces in the region underscores the lack of deterrence felt by the regime in Tehran. As Seth Frantzman, an adjunct fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, explains, "Hezbollah is increasing its threats to Israel and the United States as Iranian-backed proxies in Syria and Iraq also increase their attacks."

"Iran is not deterred and is encouraging Hezbollah and other terrorist groups to escalate toward a regional war," Frantzman added. "Daily attacks by Hezbollah are now causing more injuries and risk dragging Lebanon into a wider war."

IDF: A short while ago, in response to the launches over the past day, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah military sites and terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon. These targets included terror infrastructure, weapons storage compounds, and an operational command center… pic.twitter.com/qc2WeLtLLr — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 13, 2023

It seems as though the Biden administration's statement of "Don't" aimed at Iran and its proxies to supposedly dissuade them from escalating violence in the Middle East is working about as well as the Biden administration's "Do not come" aimed at illegal immigrants streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border.

"There is a concerning pattern emerging of increasing Hezbollah cross-border attacks on Israel’s northern front in comparison to assaults by Palestinian terrorist groups in southern Israel," noted Joe Truzman, research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal. "Currently, Israel has been on the defensive, only responding to Hezbollah’s attacks. However, if the conflict intensifies further, Hezbollah may compel Israel to initiate a broader response in Lebanon," he added.

In addition, Truzman noted on X, formerly Twitter, that Iran's terrorist proxies have begun realizing that Hamas may not be long for this world. Israel's success in the Gaza Strip has quickened some of those worries among Tehran's bloodthirsty tentacles in the Middle East, including Hezbollah: