DC Crime Is So Bad That Even the Secret Service Is Getting Carjacked
Israeli Forces Are Reportedly Getting Crucial Intelligence From an Unlikely Source
Republicans Choose Defeat
CNN Notices the 'Ridiculous' Number of Illegal Immigrants Entering the U.S.
Supreme Court Unveils 'Code of Conduct'
San Francisco Is Suddenly Clean and Newsom Just Admitted Why
Israeli President Shows BBC Reporter Disturbing Item Recently Found on Hamas Terrorist
Here’s Why Some Venezuelan Migrants Are Returning Home
House Democrat Will Not Seek Reelection, Announces Gubernatorial Bid
Sickening: How Some 'Pro-Palestine' Agitators Marked Veterans Day Weekend in NYC
Major Beauty Pageant Files for Bankruptcy Days Before Competition With ‘Trans’ Women
Argentines Have Lost Faith in the State – to the Benefit of Javier...
Beto O'Rourke Criticizes Biden's Handling of the Border Once Again
Before Targeting PBMs, Republicans Should Consider the Unintended Consequences
Tipsheet

Escalating Hezbollah Attacks on Israel Show 'Iran Is Not Deterred'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 13, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Monday saw more attacks launched against Israel by Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, another escalation by Iran's terrorist proxies in the Middle East. The latest round of attacks included anti-tank missiles and a continuation of mortar fire across Israel's northern border. 

Advertisement

Cities now under threat from Hezbollah's increasing rocket, missile, and mortar launches include Haifa and Kiryat Shmona, the latter of which was evacuated along with more than three dozen other northern border towns by Israeli officials last month following the October 7 slaughter carried out by Hamas. 

The escalating aggression from Iran-backed terrorist groups toward Israel and U.S. forces in the region underscores the lack of deterrence felt by the regime in Tehran. As Seth Frantzman, an adjunct fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, explains, "Hezbollah is increasing its threats to Israel and the United States as Iranian-backed proxies in Syria and Iraq also increase their attacks."

"Iran is not deterred and is encouraging Hezbollah and other terrorist groups to escalate toward a regional war," Frantzman added. "Daily attacks by Hezbollah are now causing more injuries and risk dragging Lebanon into a wider war." 

Recommended

Israeli Forces Are Reportedly Getting Crucial Intelligence From an Unlikely Source Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It seems as though the Biden administration's statement of "Don't" aimed at Iran and its proxies to supposedly dissuade them from escalating violence in the Middle East is working about as well as the Biden administration's "Do not come" aimed at illegal immigrants streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border. 

"There is a concerning pattern emerging of increasing Hezbollah cross-border attacks on Israel’s northern front in comparison to assaults by Palestinian terrorist groups in southern Israel," noted Joe Truzman, research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal. "Currently, Israel has been on the defensive, only responding to Hezbollah’s attacks. However, if the conflict intensifies further, Hezbollah may compel Israel to initiate a broader response in Lebanon," he added.

Advertisement

In addition, Truzman noted on X, formerly Twitter, that Iran's terrorist proxies have begun realizing that Hamas may not be long for this world. Israel's success in the Gaza Strip has quickened some of those worries among Tehran's bloodthirsty tentacles in the Middle East, including Hezbollah:

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Israeli Forces Are Reportedly Getting Crucial Intelligence From an Unlikely Source Matt Vespa
Trump Weighs in on Possible VP Pick and the Left Is Not Taking It Well Leah Barkoukis
Israeli President Shows BBC Reporter Disturbing Item Recently Found on Hamas Terrorist Leah Barkoukis
There's One Person Who Was Pissed at Trump's UFC Entourage Townhall Video
Resign, Ronna! Kurt Schlichter
Democrats in Disarray Over New FBI Headquarters Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Israeli Forces Are Reportedly Getting Crucial Intelligence From an Unlikely Source Matt Vespa
Advertisement