Tipsheet

Introducing the SAFE Act: The 'Most Anti-Hamas Immigration Legislation'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 03, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (R-MT) introduced a bill this week to prevent the entry of — and expel recently arrived — holders of passports issued by the Palestinian Authority (PA) in a bid to protect the United States from potential terrorist attacks inspired by Iran-backed terrorists' bloody and ongoing assault against Israel and her allies. 

Titled the Safeguarding Americans from Extremism (SAFE) Act, Zinke's legislation would remove the ability for terrorists credentialed by the Palestinian Authority to abuse America's legal immigration system. 

Specifically, the bill would require the Department of Homeland Security to pause the issuance of visas and prevent the granting of refugee or asylum status to aliens with Palestianian Authority passports — while also revoking the same for any individuals who were granted visas or who arrived in the U.S. since October 1.

Zinke's SAFE Act was introduced with a handful of co-sponsors including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Andy Harris (R-MD), and Ronny Jackson (R-TX). 

Since Hamas launched its massacre on October 7, the threat of an attack in the United States has increased. As Townhall reported in October, an internal bulletin from federal officials in San Diego warned of intelligence suggesting "individuals inspired by, or reacting to, the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt to travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border."

But, as Zinke's bill highlights, terrorists could also be entering the United States legally.

"This legislation keeps America safe. I don’t trust the Biden Administration any more than I do the Palestinian Authority to screen who is allowed to come into the United States,” Zinke emphasized. "This is the most anti-Hamas immigration legislation I have seen and it’s well deserved," he added.

"Given the circumstances, the threats to our immigration system, and the history of terrorists abusing refugee, asylum and visa processes all over the world, the requirements in this bill are necessary to keep Americans safe," said Zinke. "This bill does exactly that."

