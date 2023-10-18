Jim Jordan Loses on Second Speaker Ballot

After Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) came up 17 votes short of the magic number needed to secure the speaker's gavel on Tuesday, the House of Representatives gathered again on Wednesday for its second attempt at electing a speaker since Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted earlier in October.

At 12:11 PM, the House began a manual roll call vote on election of Speaker. — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 18, 2023

Again, Jordan was nominated by Republicans and Hakeem Jeffries was nominated by Democrats, and again the clerk proceeded through a roll-call vote of all 433 members who were present in the chamber. Again, Jordan came up short.

The final tally in round two was even worse for Jordan than the first round: there were 199 votes for Jordan, 212 for Jeffries, and 22 votes for other individuals after some who voted for Jordan on Tuesday switched their vote to someone else in the second round, such as Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) and Drew Ferguson (R-GA).

These are the House Republicans who voted for someone other than Jordan:

Rep. Bacon voted for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Buchanan voted for Rep. Byron Donalds

Rep. Buck voted for Rep. Tom Emmer

Rep. Chavez-DeRemer voted for McCarthy

Rep. D’Esposito voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin

Rep. Diaz Balart voted for Rep. Steve Scalise

Rep. Ellzey voted for Rep. Mike Garcia

Rep. Ferguson voted for Scalise

Rep. Garbarino voted for Zeldin

Rep. Gimenez voted for McCarthy

Rep. Gonzalez voted for Scalise

Rep. Granger voted for Scalise

Rep. James voted for former Rep. Candice Miller

Rep. Kelly voted for former Speaker John Boehner

Rep. Kiggans voted for McCarthy

Rep. LaLota voted for Zeldin

Rep. Lawler voted for McCarthy

Rep. Miller-Meeks voted for Rep. Kay Granger

Rep. Rutherford voted for Scalise

Rep. Simpson voted for Scalise

Rep. Stauber voted for Rep. Bruce Westerman

Rep. Womack voted for Scalise

Following the vote, the House again recessed subject to the call of the chair rather than proceeding into another attempt to elect a speaker.

With Jordan losing ground in the second round, House Republicans seemingly need to either start wheeling and dealing to figure out what it will take to get the holdouts to support Jordan — but cautiously, as one of the concessions McCarthy made during his successful speaker bid regarding the threshold to bring a motion to vacate the chair ended up being his downfall — or regroup around another leader who can win the support necessary to be elected speaker.