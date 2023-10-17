GOP Defections Keep Jordan From Clinching Speaker's Gavel on First Ballot

The U.S. House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker of the House on the first ballot Tuesday afternoon as more Republicans than expected cast their votes for individuals other than the House GOP's Speaker-Designate Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Advertisement

The 432 members of the House — missing just Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) who is out of town to attend a family funeral — convened in their chamber to take up the matter of electing a Speaker to fill the vacancy created by the ouster of Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), removed by a motion to vacate brought by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

The final vote — in which Jordan needed at least 217 votes to secure the gavel — saw Jordan land just 200 votes, 17 short of the magic number. Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) received 212 votes while 20 Republican members of the House voted for other individuals.

The Republicans bucking leadership to vote for people other than Jordan were:

Rep. Bacon who voted for former Speaker McCarthy

Rep. Buck who voted for Rep. Tom Emmer

Rep. Chavez-DeRemer who voted for McCarthy

Rep. D'Esposito who voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin

Rep. Diaz-Balart who voted for Rep. Steve Scalise

Rep. Ellzey who voted for Rep. Mike Garcia

Rep. Garbarino who voted for Zeldin

Rep. Gimenez who voted for McCarthy

Rep. Gonzalez who voted for Scalise

Rep. Granger who voted for Scalise

Rep. James who voted for Rep. Tom Cole

Rep. Kelly who voted for Scalise

Rep. Kiggans who voted for McCarthy

Rep. LaLota who voted for Zeldin

Rep. LaMalfa who voted for McCarthy

Rep. Lawler who voted for McCarthy

Rep. Rutherford who voted for Scalise

Rep. Simpson who voted for Scalise

Rep. Spartz who voted for Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Womack who voted for Scalise

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, Jordan allies had suggested that his opponents would cave by the time the roll was called on the House floor — something that did not happen. Initial tallying of opposition also showed far fewer Republicans set to oppose Jordan by casting their votes for other people than ultimately did on the first ballot.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to be "America's Speaker for such a time as this," describing the Judiciary Committee chairman as a "mentor, a worker, and — above all — a fighter" and "a winner on behalf of the American people."

.@Jim_Jordan is the voice for the American people who have felt voiceless for far too long.



He's a mentor, a worker, and above all - he is a fighter.



And the American people know that Jim Jordan IS A WINNER. pic.twitter.com/A9GtTPhV5f — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) October 17, 2023

Across the aisle, Democrats nominated their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC) presided over the vote and appointed Reps. Bryan Steil (R-WI), Joe Morelle (D-NY), Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), and Terri Sewell (D-AL) as tellers.

Now, as in January at the beginning of the current Congress, the House must again restart the process of nominating candidates for speaker and proceeding through full roll call votes until Jordan — or someone else — gains majority support.

Advertisement

Following the unsuccessful attempt to elect a speaker, the House recessed subject to the call of the Chair.

The House is in Recess subject to the call of the Chair — Republican Cloakroom (@RepCloakroom) October 17, 2023

This is a developing story and may be updated.