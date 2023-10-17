GOP Defections Keep Jordan From Clinching Speaker's Gavel on First Ballot

The U.S. House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker of the House on the first ballot Tuesday afternoon as more Republicans than expected cast their votes for individuals other than the House GOP's Speaker-Designate Jim Jordan of Ohio.
The 432 members of the House — missing just Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) who is out of town to attend a family funeral — convened in their chamber to take up the matter of electing a Speaker to fill the vacancy created by the ouster of Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), removed by a motion to vacate brought by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
The final vote — in which Jordan needed at least 217 votes to secure the gavel — saw Jordan land just 200 votes, 17 short of the magic number. Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) received 212 votes while 20 Republican members of the House voted for other individuals.
The Republicans bucking leadership to vote for people other than Jordan were:
- Rep. Bacon who voted for former Speaker McCarthy
- Rep. Buck who voted for Rep. Tom Emmer
- Rep. Chavez-DeRemer who voted for McCarthy
- Rep. D'Esposito who voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin
- Rep. Diaz-Balart who voted for Rep. Steve Scalise
- Rep. Ellzey who voted for Rep. Mike Garcia
- Rep. Garbarino who voted for Zeldin
- Rep. Gimenez who voted for McCarthy
- Rep. Gonzalez who voted for Scalise
- Rep. Granger who voted for Scalise
- Rep. James who voted for Rep. Tom Cole
- Rep. Kelly who voted for Scalise
- Rep. Kiggans who voted for McCarthy
- Rep. LaLota who voted for Zeldin
- Rep. LaMalfa who voted for McCarthy
- Rep. Lawler who voted for McCarthy
- Rep. Rutherford who voted for Scalise
- Rep. Simpson who voted for Scalise
- Rep. Spartz who voted for Rep. Thomas Massie
- Rep. Womack who voted for Scalise
Ahead of Tuesday's vote, Jordan allies had suggested that his opponents would cave by the time the roll was called on the House floor — something that did not happen. Initial tallying of opposition also showed far fewer Republicans set to oppose Jordan by casting their votes for other people than ultimately did on the first ballot.
House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to be "America's Speaker for such a time as this," describing the Judiciary Committee chairman as a "mentor, a worker, and — above all — a fighter" and "a winner on behalf of the American people."
Across the aisle, Democrats nominated their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).
Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC) presided over the vote and appointed Reps. Bryan Steil (R-WI), Joe Morelle (D-NY), Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), and Terri Sewell (D-AL) as tellers.
Now, as in January at the beginning of the current Congress, the House must again restart the process of nominating candidates for speaker and proceeding through full roll call votes until Jordan — or someone else — gains majority support.
Following the unsuccessful attempt to elect a speaker, the House recessed subject to the call of the Chair.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
