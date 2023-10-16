Did Biden's Mishandled Classified Documents Have Something to Do With the Family Business?

The House Oversight Committee has new questions related to its investigation of President Joe Biden and his family for, in addition to alleged criminal bribery schemes with foreign nationals, mishandling classified documents after then-Vice President Joe Biden left office.

Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) fired off a letter on Monday to Special Counsel Robert Hur raising new concerns about the classified documents retained by Biden and an inquiry as to whether any of the documents pertained to the countries in which the Biden family was allegedly profiting off the Biden "brand."

From Comer's letter to Hur:

The Committee has developed significant evidence regarding President Biden’s retention of classified materials at Penn Biden Center. Witness testimony, emails, and text messages establish there were at least five current and former White House employees who coordinated accessing boxes, which contained classified documents, between 2021 and October 2022. The Committee is concerned as to why President Biden has not been fully transparent about the White House’s involvement in accessing these materials prior to November 2, 2022. As such, we requested certain documents and transcribed interviews from the White House. Recent reports indicate you recently interviewed President Biden and other individuals involved in this matter, and the Committee now seeks information from your office to further our investigation. As detailed in the Oversight Committee’s bank memoranda and Impeachment Inquiry Memorandum, evidence suggests President Biden may have used certain members of his family—particularly his son, Hunter Biden—to accumulate millions of dollars from foreign individuals and entities for the benefit of his family and himself. Indeed, the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign sources while President Biden served in public office and afterwards. If any of the classified documents mishandled by President Biden involved countries or individuals that had financial dealings with Biden family members or their related companies, the Committee needs access to that information to evaluate whether our national security has been compromised.

Comer requested access to review a number of documents and information — "without redactions" — in a "mutually agreed upon secured location."

Specifically, the Oversight Committee is requesting the following information and a response from the special counsel's office by October 30:

1. Any terms, agreements, or scoping limitations related to your office’s interview of President Biden (i.e., Was your office permitted to ask about evidence obtained by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware (“Delaware-USAO”) and subsequently released by Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers related to the Biden family’s foreign business dealings?); 2. A copy of the report and agents’ notes from the interview of President Biden; 3. A copy of the report and agents’ notes from any interview, if conducted, of Dana Remus; 4. A list of the countries named in any documents with classification markings recovered from Penn Biden Center, President Biden’s residence, including the garage, in Wilmington, Delaware, or elsewhere; 5. A list of the individuals named in any documents with classification markings recovered from Penn Biden Center, President Biden’s residence, including the garage, in Wilmington, Delaware, or elsewhere; and 6. All documents with classification markings recovered from the Penn Biden Center, President Biden’s residence, including the garage, in Wilmington, Delaware, or elsewhere.