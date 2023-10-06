Guess How the Biden Admin Responded to Senators Demanding Answers About Pentagon Official's Ties to Iran

The Biden administration has not been quick to provide answers or an explanation about a senior Pentagon official's reportedly close ties to the Iranian regime and members of Congress are ramping up pressure for details about how someone who frequently communicated with Iranian officials for help with talking points before making public remarks ended up in a sensitive post in the Department of Defense.

Ariane Tabatabai, who currently serves as chief of staff to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict, reportedly worked with an Iranian program to influence opinion in Tehran's direction as Townhall previously reported.

More than thirty U.S. senators signed on to a rightfully pointed letter sent on September 29 to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin demanding answers by Friday for what they say is a "simply unconscionable" reality in which a "senior Department official would continue to hold a sensitive position despite her alleged participation in an Iranian government information operation."

The senators' letter again reiterated what is — so far at least — known about Tabatabai's ties to Iran:

On Tuesday, September 26, Semafor reported that Ariane Tabatabai, who currently serves as chief of staff to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict (SOLIC), was part of a so-called Iran Experts Initiative that “senior Iranian Foreign Ministry officials initiated [in] a quiet effort to bolster Tehran's image and positions on global security issues - particularly its nuclear program.” According to communications that Semafor reviewed, Ms. Tabatabai agreed to join the Iranian government-linked Initiative in early 2014, after meeting a Germany-based Iranian diplomat in Prague. On at least two occasions, Ms. Tabatabai “checked in with Iran's Foreign Ministry before attending policy events.” The report details one occasion in which an Iranian think tank chief, who acted as an apparent liaison to the Iranian Foreign Minister, dissuaded Ms. Tabatabai from participating in a conference in Israel when she asked for his feedback. The report also indicates that Ms. Tabatabai potentially sought the Iranian government's input on a congressional briefing that she was invited to give in July 2014. Concerns about Ms. Tabatabai are not new. In March 2021, shortly after Ms. Tabatabai was appointed senior adviser in the Office of the Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Iranian dissidents noted Ms. Tabatabai's long history of echoing the Iranian regime's talking points. In April 2021, several House members requested a review of Ms. Tabatabai's security clearance. In response, the Biden administration dismissed these allegations as “smears and slander.” The latest allegations reported in Semafor, however, indicate that Ms. Tabatabai may have been engaged in a relationship with the Iranian regime well beyond what even her strongest critics alleged. The fact that the Department initially responded to these latest allegations by rushing a full-throated defense of Ms. Tabatabai, rather than taking the time to ensure that our national security has not been compromised, suggests that you are protecting hiring missteps rather than prioritizing national security. Iran continues to threaten U.S. military personnel in the Middle East and remains intent on assassinating American citizens here in the United States. Given these facts, we find it simply unconscionable that a senior Department official would continue to hold a sensitive position despite her alleged participation in an Iranian government information operation. While we note that Assistant Secretary of Defense for SOLIC Christopher Maier, who is Ms. Tabatabai's current supervisor, testified before the House on Thursday that the Department is “actively looking into whether all law and policy was properly followed in granting my chief of staff top secret special compartmented information,” we urge you to suspend Ms. Tabatabai's security clearance immediately pending further review, as the State Department did with her former supervisor, Robert Malley.

What has been reported and is so far known about Tabatabai is, as the senators note, alarming. But there's still more that needs to be uncovered to understand exactly how this all came to pass.

To that end, the senators requested — with a deadline of Friday (October 6) — answers to the following queries:

1. On what date did the Department of Defense learn that Ms. Tabatabai had served as part of the Iranian government-linked Iran Experts Initiative? 2. On what date was Ms. Tabatabai granted a security clearance, and what was the sponsoring agency that made the determination to grant Ms. Tabatabai a security clearance? 3. Has Ms. Tabatabai’s security clearance been subjected to a periodic reinvestigation and, if so, on what date was Ms. Tabatabai’s most recent periodic reinvestigation completed? 4. Was Ms. Tabatabai subjected to any additional counterintelligence screening, to include a polygraph investigation, as part of her security clearance investigation or any subsequent review of her eligibility to hold a security clearance or access restricted or special access information? 5. On her Standard Form-86, did Ms. Tabatabai list her contacts with: a. Former Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif; b. Academic Adnan Tabatabai; c. Mostafa Zahrani, the head of the Iran think tank IPIS; and/or d. Former Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh? 6. Was Ms. Tabatabai read into any special access programs (SAPs)? a. If so, was she subjected to enhanced security vetting, per SAP security policy, or was she granted a waiver? b. If she was granted a waiver to be read into SAPs, which DoD official approved the waiver?

Already, the Biden Department of Defense has ignored inquiries from lawmakers in the House of Representatives, failing to respond to a letter raising similar concerns from the House Armed Services Committee.

So, will the DoD respond to the letter from dozens of U.S. senators? Or continue hiding information about Tabatabai's activities and knowledge inside the Pentagon?

Even if Tabatabai had zero access to sensitive information in the Pentagon — which is unlikely — the Biden administration's apparent attempts to withhold information or cover up the issue only adds to the appearance of wrongdoing. It's time for Secretary Austin and the DoD to show their cards so appropriate oversight and accountability can be carried out.