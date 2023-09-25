Remember Talk of a Debate Between DeSantis and Newsom? Well...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be debating more than just his fellow Republican presidential hopefuls this fall.

According to an announcement from Fox News Channel on Monday, DeSantis will face off against California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom for a debate moderated by Sean Hannity during his 9:00 p.m. ET show on November 30.

The "red vs. blue state debate" will take place at a venue "to be determined" in Georgia, according to the release.

"Hannity first raised the prospect of a debate with Governor Newsom during his exclusive sit-down this past June, following which Governor DeSantis officially signed on to participate in July," the announcement reminded. "This will mark the first time the two prominent governors will face off in a debate."

Hannity said in a provided quote that he's "looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American."

Just after Fox News made its announcement, DeSantis said on X, formerly Twitter, that he is looking forward to squaring off with Newsom "over our very different visions for the future of our country."

Decline is a choice and success is attainable. As President, I will lead America's revival.



I look forward to the opportunity to debate Gavin Newsom over our very different visions for the future of our country.

In addition to giving DeSantis another opportunity to pitch his plans for America amid his presidential run, the debate gives Newsom a new platform as chatter continues to swirl about Biden's questionable fitness to mount a re-election bid, talk which has often raised Newsom's name as a potential replacement candidate on the Democrat ticket for 2024.

In that way, the DeSantis vs. Newsom debate is something of an undercard general election debate: DeSantis, who's still in second place for the GOP nomination — behind former President Donald Trump by more than 43 points in the Real Clear Politics polling average — up against Newsom, who isn't officially running for president but is seen by some Democrats as something of an heir apparent to Biden if he bows out of the 2024 race.