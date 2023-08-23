There's Something Very Wrong With This Photo Put Out By the CDC Director
MSNBC Claims This Is the New 'N-Word'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  August 23, 2023
The Republican candidates for president are still hours away from taking the debate stage in Milwaukee for the first showdown between 2024 contenders, but that didn't stop the crowd over at MSNBC from absolutely losing its marbles while previewing Wednesday evening's debate. 

Jose Diaz-Balart told viewers it was time to "talk a little bit about" the first GOP primary debate and said "there is one word voters should expect to hear" from the stage: "woke."

According to Diaz-Balart, the word "means so many different things to different people" before asking "where does it come from?" and tossing the segment to MSNBC Correspondent Trymaine Lee.

Lee explained that, "for generations, the term woke was a part of black American inspeak, it meant to keep your eyes open, stay aware to the forces that might be around you that might want to cause you harm, be vigilant. But in recent years its been co-opted, some would say hijacked by far-right wing conservatives and turned into anything but a feeling of awareness," Lee argued before playing a compilation of Republican presidential candidates using the term "woke" in public remarks and interviews.

"Woke has become a charged political catch-all phrase often used as a battering ram and a battle cry, and to many, a slur," Lee said before an interview subject says using "woke" is "almost another way of saying black, it's another way of saying the n-word."

Watch:

With this sort of start to coverage of the debate before it's even started, it looks like Wednesday evening will be quite the mess over at MSNBC.

As always, Townhall will have live coverage of the debate and the mainstream media's reaction on Wednesday evening starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

