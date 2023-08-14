Folks Were Not a Fan of This Cow's Name at the Wisconsin State...
Wait, What Did Michigan Just Hand Over to the FBI?
Joe Biden Decided to Torch His Reputation for Empathy Over the Weekend
Why Hawaiian Authorities Could Face Brutal Scrutiny in the Aftermath of Destructive Wildfi...
Why I Soured On Trump
'Brazen' Smash-and-Grab Mob Hit a California Nordstrom Over the Weekend
Woman Behind 'Not Real' Viral Plane Incident Breaks Her Silence
NBC's 'Meet the Press' Has a Warning for Joe Over Hunter Biden...
Why Critics Say What Skittles Has Done Is Much Worse Than Bud Light's...
The Tenacious and the Timid
Rising Support For An American First Agenda
Dem Governor Signs Another Radical Gun Control Bill Into Law
Impeachment of Joe Biden Is Overdue and Opens New Levels of Discovery
A Risk-Free Society Is a Failed Society
Tipsheet

The Associated Press Has More Bad News for Biden's Economic Agenda

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  August 14, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

Nearly one year since President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, he's not getting much help defending one massive piece of the inflation-triggered spending binge Biden and congressional Democrats foisted on the American people — at least not from the Associated Press. 

According to AP, "it’s increasingly clear that immediately curbing prices wasn’t the point" of the Inflation Reduction Act that certainly seems to have been titled to feign an attempt to rein in price hikes that hit 40-year highs under Biden's economic policies. Why, it's almost as if Biden and Democrats lied about the purpose and effect of their legislation to get it passed for phony reasons because it's actual consequences would have been too unpopular to pass on their own...

Sure, as AP notes, the rate of inflation has slowed since last year. Yet critically — as Americans know all too well — inflation remains multiple percentage points above the Biden administration high of more than nine percent reached last summer. In all, the goods and services Americans need remain more than 16 percent more expensive than they were when Biden took office. And, despite inflation showing some signs of slowing in recent months, AP pointed out that "most economists say little to none of the drop came from the law" which supposedly promised to do so. 

Here's what a few of them told AP

"I can’t think of any mechanism by which it would have brought down inflation to date,” said Harvard University economist Jason Furman"

Alex Arnon, an economic and budget analyst for the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model, offers a similar assessment.

“We can say with pretty strong confidence that it was mostly other factors that have brought inflation down,’’ he said. “The IRA has just not been a significant factor.’’

Recommended

Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter

Instead, it appears the name for the legislation was all part of Biden and his goons' Trojan horse plan to force radical climate policies through before the midterms.

As Townhall reported last year, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) was clear then that the Inflation Reduction Act would not actually reduce inflation. Still, Biden and Democrats kept spinning their phony promises of better economic conditions — messaging they kept up for almost one year. 

John Hasson noted earlier for Townhall that Biden had even pivoted away from focusing on the false name for his much bragged about piece of legislation, admitting last week that the Inflation Reduction Act wasn't really about reducing inflation at all. 

Instead, as John noted, Biden's latest "pivot is crucial because the Inflation Reduction Act’s identity as an anti-inflation bill made it possible for Democrats to pass the legislation in the Senate...West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin refused to support an early version of the bill, but changed his mind after Democrats slightly altered the bill and rebranded it as The Inflation Reduction Act." 

That minor mostly titular change saw Manchin change his mind on the policy and become the deciding vote to pass the bill through the Senate while calling it "great for America."

Now, while Biden pivots away from the "inflation reduction" part of the Inflation Reduction Act — making things up as he stumbles along — he's likely not to face any more serious consequences than his policies have already earned him. But for Manchin, well, he's being left hung out to dry and emblazoned with a scarlet acronym — "IRA" — which he's not going to be able to hide should he choose to make a run for reelection in 2024.

Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter
Wait, What Did Michigan Just Hand Over to the FBI? Matt Vespa
Why Critics Say What Skittles Has Done Is Much Worse Than Bud Light's Partnership With Mulvaney Leah Barkoukis
Records Reveal Fauci, Others Made Over $300 Million From the Covid Pandemic While Americans Suffered Sarah Arnold
NBC's 'Meet the Press' Has a Warning for Joe Over Hunter Biden Probe Leah Barkoukis
Why I Soured On Trump Scott Morefield

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter