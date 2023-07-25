Biden's Border Crisis Turns Deadly. Again.

President Joe Biden's disastrous border and immigration policies have caused a massive inflow of illegal immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border — and, on a smaller but still serious scale, the U.S.-Canada border — while providing a business boom to cartels and their illicit businesses. Beyond just drug and sex trafficking, the cartels have made a significant and fully unknown sum from trafficking migrants from around the world to the U.S. border where they then illegally enter the country, despite repeated insistence from Vice President and Border Czar Kamala Harris.

The trip is dangerous for myriad reasons — sex abuse, exposure to the elements, relying on often barbaric cartels for passage to the U.S.-Mexico border — but there's still danger in illegally entering the country for those who survive the aforementioned perils.

This week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that — more than one month ago — an illegal immigrant died after falling from the "international boundary fence" along the border near San Luis, Arizona:

On June 22, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m., remote video surveillance system operators observed four individuals climbing the secondary International Boundary Fence near San Luis, Ariz. U.S. Border Patrol agents were dispatched to the area. The remote video surveillance operator advised one of the individuals had fallen from the fence two minutes later, and an agent then arrived and arrested one adult male subject north of the secondary fence. Another agent arrived at the area and encountered an adult male, later identified as a citizen of Mexico, lying face down, bleeding from his head, on the concrete beneath the International Boundary Fence. The agent noted the man was unconscious but had a pulse and requested emergency medical services be dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:14 p.m. While rendering aid to the man, a second adult male, later identified as a citizen of Mexico, fell from the boundary fence and sustained injuries to his back and abdomen but remained conscious; that man is currently in stable condition.



San Luis Fire Department EMS arrived on scene and took over primary medical care of both men at approximately 11:24 p.m. A third man was observed stuck on top of the boundary fence and was rescued by the fire department and taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody.



EMS transported the two injured men to Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Ariz. at approximately 11:43 p.m. and agents provided hospital watch.



One of the men succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased by medical center staff at approximately 12:09 a.m. on June 23. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office Coroner advised no autopsy would be conducted.

The incident in June wasn't the first time Biden's policies that have incentivized illegal immigration and human smuggling turned deadly in similar situations. In July 2021, a male illegal immigrant from Mexico died after falling from the border wall near Otay Mesa, California, and another male illegal immigrant from Mexico died from injuries sustained after falling while attempting to climb the border wall near Brownsville, Texas. In August 2021, a female illegal immigrant from Honduras died from injuries sustained in a fall from a wall along a levee near McAllen, Texas. In August 2022, a male illegal immigrant from Mexico died after falling from the border wall near San Ysidro, California.

Those are just a few documented instances, but Reuters noted there were more than 1,000 fatalities that occurred among illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States unlawfully from January 2021 when Biden took office until July of 2022. The fatalities tell the darkest part of the story, but there are even more victims who sustain sometimes life-altering injuries. Reuters reported that in less than two years following the inception of the Biden administration, one hospital in San Diego received 375 admissions after falls from the border wall. The official numbers on the death toll attributable to the influx of illegal immigrants under Biden remain spotty — they're reported only by the United Nations since FY2020 when CBP stopped publicly releasing such data.

All these deaths and injuries, its worth remembering, have come on the watch of a president who calls his border policies "humane."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to do what appears to be everything in its power to make the border less secure (and no, VP Harris declaring "do not come" does not count as a policy aimed at stopping the flow of illegal immigrants). Just this week, the Biden DOJ threatened to sue Texas for its use of floating barriers on the Rio Grande to deter migrants from making the also-dangerous trek across its muddy waters or at least divert illegal immigrants to specific points where Department of Public Safety officers await them for detention and processing. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had a simple reply for the Biden administration: "Texas will see you in court."