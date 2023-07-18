Teamsters President to Biden Over Looming UPS Strike: Stay the Hell Out of...
Is Lauren Boebert Facing Political Extinction Come November?
They're Doing it Again: Did You Catch What Was Off About ABC News'...
We Need a Stress Test and Tucker Carlson Provides It
Your Candidate Is an Idiot and I’ll Never Vote for Them
FBI Director Christopher Wray Wears an Empty Suit
The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University
The Secret Service Makes Me Nervous
Democrats Are Throwing Kids Off the School Bus
Georgia Supreme Court Hands Down Decision on Trump Bid to Block Election...
Why Republicans Are Refusing Calls to Disinvite RFK Jr From Testifying Before House...
Lab Grown Meat Could Be Terrible for the Environment
Vivek Ramaswamy’s Success Can Inspire Young Americans
2,000 Libertarians Come Together at FreedomFest in Memphis
Tipsheet

Hung Cao Launches Campaign to Unseat Senator Tim Kaine in Virginia

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 18, 2023 9:45 AM
Screenshot via Hung Cao for Virginia

Hung Cao, the retired Navy captain who served with SEAL teams and U.S. Special Forces around the world after coming to the United States as a refugee from Vietnam in 1975, formally announced his campaign for U.S. Senate in Virginia on Tuesday morning. 

Seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Senator Tim Kaine, Cao looks to build on the gains he made for the Commonwealth's Republicans in his 2022 midterm bid for Congress in which he came up short against incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton in a widely watched matchup in Virginia's 10th district. 

Cao, who was a member of the first graduating class from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, returned to the Commonwealth after he and his family made more than a dozen moves around the globe and United States as part of his military career in explosive ordnance disposal and deep sea diving that saw service in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia. 

"After twenty-five years defending our nation around the world, I have seen our country take a dark turn," Cao remarked on the first day of his campaign. "Believe me when I tell you: if America fails, there's nowhere else to go. That's why I'm not done fighting for us," he explained. 

"I have an obligation to fight back against those who want to control our lives and disrupt our families," Cao said of his run for U.S. Senate. "Virginia deserves real fighters - not politicians, not bureaucrats, not keyboard warriors," he emphasized. "That's why I'm running to be your United States Senator."

Recommended

The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University Dennis Prager

Cao released a video reflecting on his family's story living under Communist rule and fleeing Vietnam just before Saigon fell. "America saved my life," he says before going on the offensive against President Joe Biden and Democrats who have enabled the president's agenda that has undermined the rule of law, used bureaucracy as a weapon against conservatives, devastated border security, and endangered Americans. 

"We must refuse to be intimidated," says Cao of fight for America. "We must be fearless."

Hung Cao and his wife, April, now live in Purcellville with their five children. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University Dennis Prager
They're Doing it Again: Did You Catch What Was Off About ABC News' Inflation Article? Matt Vespa
Is Lauren Boebert Facing Political Extinction Come November? Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why We Haven't Heard About This 'Transphobic' Murder Mia Cathell
Your Candidate Is an Idiot and I’ll Never Vote for Them Derek Hunter
How Karine Jean-Pierre Accidentally Created a Drinking Game Over Cocainegate Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University Dennis Prager