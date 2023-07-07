House Oversight Committee Demands Answers on 'Shameful' Cocainegate
Is This Latest Ploy by Green Movement More Insane Than Their Plans to...
'Her Broader Point': HuffPost Defends Ketanji Brown Jackson Getting Key Statistic Wrong
Gun Control Doesn’t Deliver Freedom Nor Safety
Republican AGs Send Warning Letter to Target Over Pride Collection
ADF Sets the Record Straight After the Left Attempts to Discredit 303 Creative...
Three Warnings About Election Season
UAE’s Troubling Support for Russia’s Wagner Group in Africa
The Fundraising Numbers Are in From Ron DeSantis
Democrats’ Surprisingly Helpful Doublespeak on Diversity
Biden Administration Loses Student Loans Battle in Court, Promises to Try Again
The Simple Truth About Reversing America’s Current Death Spiral
Not so Fast, ‘Twitter Killer’
Required Remedy: The Impeachment of Merrick Garland
Tipsheet

June Jobs: Fewest Since December 2020 As Previous Reports Revised Down by 110K

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 07, 2023 10:00 AM

The United States added 209,000 jobs in June leaving the nation's unemployment rate down slightly at 3.6 percent according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released Friday morning — a miss for the report that was estimated to show between 225,000 and 250,000 new jobs. 

Notably, June saw the smallest number of jobs added since December 2020 when the economy lost more than 100,000 jobs. Is the economy still building back better? Is this the "Bidenomics" we've been hearing so much about?

What's more, Friday's release revised April's jobs report down by 77,000 and reduced May's number by 33,000 — meaning 110,000 jobs previously heralded by Biden and Democrats were not actually added as initially reported by BLS.

The latest print of the U.S. employment situation also showed that, contrary to claims of a booming economic recovery, job growth in the U.S. has slowed not just in June but through the first six months of 2023. The monthly average increase so far this year sits at 278,000, below the 2022 monthly average of 399,000.

For the modest-by-comparison gains in June, BLS pointed to an upward trend for employment in the government, health care, social assistance, and construction sectors of the U.S. economy. 

Here's where the biggest moves happened:

Recommended

Is This Latest Ploy by Green Movement More Insane Than Their Plans to Screw With the Atmosphere? Matt Vespa
  • Government +60,000
  • Health care +41,000
  • Social assistance +24,000
  • Construction +23,000
  • Professional and business services +21,000
  • Leisure and hospitality +21,000
  • Retail trade -11,000
  • Transportation and warehousing -7,000

June's jobs report also showed six million Americans remain out of work and reported a labor force participation rate of 62.6 percent. In addition, BLS cited "an increase in the number of persons whose hours were cut due to slack work or business conditions" for a 452,000 increase in the number of people employed only part time for economic reasons who seek full-time employment. Meanwhile, an additional 5.4 million Americans who currently want a job remain out of the labor force. 

Tags: ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Latest Ploy by Green Movement More Insane Than Their Plans to Screw With the Atmosphere? Matt Vespa
House Oversight Committee Demands Answers on 'Shameful' Cocainegate Spencer Brown
The Narrative Against the Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Ruling Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Why the Biden White House's Response to Their Cocaine Fiasco Is Absurd Matt Vespa
The Fundraising Numbers Are in From Ron DeSantis Rebecca Downs
Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is This Latest Ploy by Green Movement More Insane Than Their Plans to Screw With the Atmosphere? Matt Vespa