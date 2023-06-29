Hunter Biden's Illegitimate Child Won't Get His Last Name, But Here's What She'll...
Joe Biden's Exclusive On-Set Interview With Nicolle Wallace Ended As You'd Expect

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 29, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden traveled to the Big Apple on Thursday afternoon for an exclusive on-set interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace and things developed about as well as you'd expect given Biden's usual trouble with gaffes and general confusion whenever cameras are on him. 

As Wallace wrapped up the interview segment (more on its substance, or lack thereof, below) and thanked Biden, the president seemed to misinterpret it as his cue to exit stage right. Rather than graciously thanking Wallace for giving him what may have been the easiest interview of his life and staying put while she tossed to commercial, Biden stood up, shook Wallace's hand, and sauntered off behind her while the show was very much still on the air.

Before his typical Biden-style exit, he and Wallace hit all the left's favorite points with zero challenges from Wallace who failed to hold back effusive giggles at the sight of her hero, Joe Biden, on her set. 

Starting with the usual leftist stoking of norm-busting talk Wallace has become known for, she served Biden a softball question about the supposed "harm" that could be caused by the current justices on the Supreme Court to which the president fretted "they may do too much harm."

"Harm" to Biden and Wallace, of course, means correcting previous judicial errors and righting the wrongs of previous iterations of the Supreme Court.

Continuing her cozy conversation with Biden, Wallace accused Republicans of running for office "on politicizing the rule of law" while ignoring investigations, whistleblowers and others that have accused the Biden administration of exactly that. 

Wallace also laughed and nodded along with Biden when he repeated the debunked claim that former President Trump said there were "very fine people on both sides" following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

With that interview, it's no wonder why the White House picked Wallace's show for Biden's live in-studio media appearance. Even CNN would likely have been tougher or asked a question that had a premise not based in Biden's own talking points. 

