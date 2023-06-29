Joe Biden's Exclusive On-Set Interview With Nicolle Wallace Ended As You'd Expect

President Joe Biden traveled to the Big Apple on Thursday afternoon for an exclusive on-set interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace and things developed about as well as you'd expect given Biden's usual trouble with gaffes and general confusion whenever cameras are on him.

As Wallace wrapped up the interview segment (more on its substance, or lack thereof, below) and thanked Biden, the president seemed to misinterpret it as his cue to exit stage right. Rather than graciously thanking Wallace for giving him what may have been the easiest interview of his life and staying put while she tossed to commercial, Biden stood up, shook Wallace's hand, and sauntered off behind her while the show was very much still on the air.

Joe Biden awkwardly stands up and walks off the set of his MSNBC interview instead of waiting for the segment to go to commercial. pic.twitter.com/MHcJ1ALmKQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2023

Before his typical Biden-style exit, he and Wallace hit all the left's favorite points with zero challenges from Wallace who failed to hold back effusive giggles at the sight of her hero, Joe Biden, on her set.

Giggling like a schoolgirl, Wallace tells Biden that he has command of the set and says the show is his platform to use.

"We don't get a lot of presidents through this studio...I hope you'll look at this as a place you can come and talk about anything that's on your mind." pic.twitter.com/BHFh0Ncfs9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 29, 2023

Starting with the usual leftist stoking of norm-busting talk Wallace has become known for, she served Biden a softball question about the supposed "harm" that could be caused by the current justices on the Supreme Court to which the president fretted "they may do too much harm."

MSNBC: "Do you worry that...this conservative majority is too young and too conservative? That they might do too much harm?"



BIDEN: "I think they may do too much harm..." pic.twitter.com/XVbzsTf30Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2023

"Harm" to Biden and Wallace, of course, means correcting previous judicial errors and righting the wrongs of previous iterations of the Supreme Court.

Continuing her cozy conversation with Biden, Wallace accused Republicans of running for office "on politicizing the rule of law" while ignoring investigations, whistleblowers and others that have accused the Biden administration of exactly that.

MSNBC: "You've got the other party openly running on politicizing the rule of law..."



Biden says Americans "do worry about it." pic.twitter.com/0na507mOC6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2023

Wallace also laughed and nodded along with Biden when he repeated the debunked claim that former President Trump said there were "very fine people on both sides" following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Joe Biden repeats the widely debunked "very fine people on both sides" Charlottesville lie. pic.twitter.com/tklCOBoDC7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2023

With that interview, it's no wonder why the White House picked Wallace's show for Biden's live in-studio media appearance. Even CNN would likely have been tougher or asked a question that had a premise not based in Biden's own talking points.