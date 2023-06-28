Townhall Launches 2024 Straw Poll

Twelve declared candidates, 16 months until the general election, and one Republican nominee to be crowned in Milwaukee just under one year from now — that's the math as it stands in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, but there's a lot that could change between now and even the first Republican debate this August.

While conservatives' eyes are on the prize of making Joe Biden a one-term president, much of the attention for now is on the primary that has pitted the former president against his previous running mate and VP, his U.N. ambassador, and a handful of conservative firebrands who've defended him in the past.

As the Republican candidates proceed toward debates, primaries, and caucuses against a backdrop of a country in decline under Biden whose weaponized administrative state continues to protect Democrats while pursuing punishment for conservatives, there will be more than a few polls tossed around and used to prop up or attack the various candidates.

Those polls are important, and Townhall will continue to report what the surveys find, but we also want to know what our loyal conservative readers are thinking as the 2024 cycle churns toward next November.

To give our readers a chance to make their voices heard, Townhall is launching its 2024 GOP Straw Poll along with our sister sites and Salem Radio hosts to take a monthly pulse of conservatives and see which candidates rise and fall as the presidential nominating contest continues.

Townhall readers and our loyal VIP members are engaged, informed, and passionate about America's future and ensuring it is one in which freedom and opportunity are thriving. They're a core part of the Republican Party's conservative base which will determine which candidate carries the GOP banner into the general election that's now less than 500 days away.

Once a month — from now until a candidate earns enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination — Townhall will be asking our loyal readers to cast their vote (one per person, per month). Each month when readers cast their vote, they'll get an email with the current cumulative results at the time they submitted their choice for the last 30 days.

