Tipsheet

Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 28, 2023 11:30 AM

President Joe Biden had one heckuva interaction with reporters while exiting the West Wing on Wednesday morning en route to Chicago to deliver a speech on his "Bidenomics" that have earned him the disapproval of more than 56 percent of the American people.

When asked a question about the situation in Russia and Putin's future as the leader of the country given last weekend's coup attempt, Biden responded that "it's hard to tell, but he's clearly losing the war in Iraq, losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world." No, that's not a typo. Yes, Biden confused "Iraq" with "Ukraine."

Here's Biden's latest "God save the queen, man" head-scratcher of a quote:

When another question was asked of Biden, this time about the whistleblower disclosures regarding Hunter Biden's communications with foreign nationals, the president responded angrily and shouted at the reporter.

"How involved were you in your son's Chinese shake-down text message?" Biden was asked. "Were you sitting there? Were you involved?"

"No I wasn't," Biden snapped, his face twisting into a deeper-than-usual scowl before shouting "no!" again for extra defensive effect. Watch:

As it turns out, this performance from Biden was not the only time in recent days he confused the names of different nations. 

Even though his quotes were not reported by the White House press pool — begging the question of why reporters who are supposed to truthfully hold Biden accountable are doing clean-up for the president when he turns into a stumbling gaffe machine — Biden also confused Iraq and Ukraine at a fundraiser in Maryland on Tuesday evening. He apparently managed to mix up China and India as well when attempting to refer to the recent state visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It seems as though White House aides' best attempts to keep Biden away from cameras and prevent off-the-cuff interactions as often as possible aren't going well and his handlers remain unable to keep the president from raising more concerns about his fitness and ability to lead the country. 

