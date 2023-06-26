Don't Buy the Media
So, That's Why a Russian Mercenary Chief Tried to Oust Putin
Fox News Unveils New Primetime Lineup
Joe and Hunter Biden’s Middle Finger to America
MTG Gives Details on Her 'Tense Conversation' With Lauren Boebert
DeSantis Unveils His 'No Excuses' Plan to Tackle Border Crisis and Cartels
Good Guy With a Gun Stops Man Shooting Up Las Vegas Building Lobby
Kinzinger-Approved False Flags, Racist Cartoons, and Another Insensitive Sports Mascot
Latest Sponsorship Shows Bud Light Has Learned Nothing From Boycott
Maine Lobstermen Stick It to Federal Government
Judge Rejects Transgender Plaintiffs’ Bid to Change Sex on Birth Certificates
Pelosi: This Clarence Thomas Character Lacks Integrity
Democratic Trans State Senator Announces Bid for Congress
Too Hot for Solar Panels?
Tipsheet

KJP Touts 'Transparent' White House While Refusing to Answer Questions About Hunter Biden

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 26, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre may have thought that she could make it through Monday's briefing without facing more questions dealing with last week's revelations regarding Hunter Biden's business deals, but she would have been wrong.

Sure, Jean-Pierre did her usual routine of trotting out the National Security Council's John Kirby to filibuster the first portion of Monday's briefing — largely taken up by questions about the situation that unfolded in Russia over the weekend — but even a potential coup attempt against Putin couldn't save Biden's spokeswoman from again having to back away from the microphone, flustered as ever, and end the briefing without answering a question.

The question came from Philip Wegmann of Real Clear Politics who asked one begging for an answer: Given Hunter Biden's attendance at the recent state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Modi, what sort of rules are there concerning the ability of the first family to conduct business on White House grounds?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jean-Pierre did not want to touch that question with a ten foot pole. "So look, um, I'm going to be again, very mindful, because this is all connected to uh, a case that the DOJ is currently overseeing so I'm not going to comment on that, uh specifically," she said, trying to dodge Wegmann's question. 

Not for nothing, concerns about things being "connected" are very selective for the White House. Attorney General Merrick Garland — whose DOJ had just reached a sweetheart plea deal with Hunter Biden — was at the state dinner that Hunter also attended. 

Recommended

What Is Biden’s Obsession With Using F-16s to Kill Other Americans? Kurt Schlichter

"But as you know, and we have uh, laid out, uh, very early in this administration when it comes to ethics, when it comes to how we all uh, uh, um, uh, kind of move about uh, and how we have- we respect, uh clearly, the government ethics here and this is a presi- this is an administration that has been incredibly transparent on that, uh, and has put some very strict uh, rules, and so I can speak to that," Jean-Pierre continued, being neither clear or transparent. 

"I can speak to how the president has moved forward in making sure that, uh, the people who work for him and himself are held to um, uh, a kind of a strict course of action, but I'm not going to speak to anything that's related to the case." Huh?

Wegmann followed up, asking again whether — regardless of Hunter's run-ins with federal law enforcement — there were any rules covering potential business dealings conducted by members of the president's family while at the White House, but Jean-Pierre backed away from the microphone, grabbed her briefing book, and laughed while repeating her refusal to answer. Because... transparency?

The Biden administration has, as is clear to any honest observer, not been transparent. Joe Biden is one of the most inaccessible presidents in recent memory — certainly compared to Trump. The Biden admin has allowed special interests to have essential front-row access to policymaking that only comes to light under scrutiny — Randi Weingarten being allowed to write COVID rules for schools and the National School Boards Association setting up parents at school board meetings as terrorists, to name two. 

The White House refused to say anything about the president's classified document scandal and continues to avoid answering any questions about the Biden family businesses. All that Americans get from the White House are attempts to move the goal posts on pressing issues — such as what Joe Biden knew about Hunter's businesses — just more attempts to avoid real accountability.

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is Biden’s Obsession With Using F-16s to Kill Other Americans? Kurt Schlichter
Six Ways Biden’s Presidency Is Exposing the Obama Myth Sponsored By AMAC
Maine Lobstermen Stick It to Federal Government Rebecca Downs
So, That's Why a Russian Mercenary Chief Tried to Oust Putin Matt Vespa
Did You Catch the White House Attempt to Move the Goalposts on Biden Businesses? Spencer Brown
An NFL Player Being Cleared on Rape Charges Reveals One Nasty Fact About the Me Too Movement Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What Is Biden’s Obsession With Using F-16s to Kill Other Americans? Kurt Schlichter