Fox News Unveils New Primetime Lineup

Fox News announced on Monday that it had settled on a new primetime lineup as the 2024 election season picks up speed ahead of the first GOP primary debate hosted by Fox News, Young America's Foundation (YAF), and Rumble this August in Milwaukee.

The new primetime slate will debut on July 17 with some shuffling around of the current time slots. Laura Ingraham will kick off the primetime block at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by Jesse Watters who will take the 8:00 p.m. hour previously held by Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Sean Hannity will remain in his current 9:00 p.m. slot while Greg Gutfeld's eponymous late-night juggernaut will move an hour earlier to 10:00 p.m. Trace Gallagher's "Fox News @ Night" will shift up to 11:00 p.m. from 12:00 a.m. ET.

CEO of FOX News Media Suzanne Scott emphasized in a statement that "FOX News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup," and heralded the channel's hosts. "The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come."

Earlier this year, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch addressed questions about the Fox News Channel primetime lineup as the company worked to figure out its next iteration, saying "there's no change to our programming strategy at Fox News...It's obviously a successful strategy."

Indeed. Fox News Channel has led cable news as the most-watched network for 21 years straight thanks in no small part to its primetime lineup: "Gutfeld!" — which became the first program to beat late-night mainstays Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon — Hannity's status as longest-running primetime host in TV history, Watters' new show that became the fastest-growing in cable news when it launched last year, and Ingraham's more than half-decade leading her time slot.