Tipsheet

John Kennedy Sums up the Senate Pride Hearing Perfectly

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 22, 2023 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) joined Martha MacCallum on Fox News Channel Wednesday afternoon to react to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that took place earlier in the day focused on "Pride" as the Democrat-controlled upper chamber looks to continue signaling its virtue to the "wokesters," as Kennedy likes to call them. 

The good senator said the hearing titled "Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans" was filled with "a sort of Alice in Wonderland weirdness" that included testimony from a Democrat's witness claiming the existence of "three biological sexes and an infinite number of genders."

"I've heard better answers on 'The Dating Game,'" Kennedy quipped. 

Kennedy noted that, "unless you think there's an award for being stupid, you know that there are two biological sexes: male and female." 

When it comes to the competitive athletic facet of the left's gender insanity, Kennedy reminded that "males have a physical advantage over females," therefore allowing biological males to compete against biological women "will destroy women's sports."

Beyond the well-documented performance disparity, there's also the issue of protecting women and girls who participate in sports from situations where biological males are allowed to use female locker room facilities.

"I do not believe that a 12-year-old boy who claims, or pretends to claim, that he is a woman, has a moral or constitutional right to change and display his penis to a 12-year-old girl," Kennedy declared.

