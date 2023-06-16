DOJ Announces Consent Decree With Minneapolis Over 'Pattern' of Police 'Discrimination'
Comer Previews 'More Bank Records' Set to Show $20-$30M in Foreign Payments to Biden Family

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 16, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said this week that he expects to get more Biden family bank records soon and that the amount of known financial transactions from foreign nationals to the president and his family will reach "between $20 and $30 million" as a result.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network, Chairman Comer explained that his committee's "investigation is about following the money" and pledged to "continue to follow the money."

"Maria, I can assure you there's more money that we're going to be able to identify that was transferred between foreign nationals in other countries and the Biden family," Comer added. "This is going to be hard for Joe Biden to explain and it's not going to go away."

To that point, Comer revealed that the Oversight Committee has "more bank records coming in" that will show even more money making its way from foreign nationals to Biden family bank accounts with the concealing help of a web of shell companies started during Biden's time as VP. 

"We're going to exceed $10 million this week, and I think we'll get up between $20 and $30 million," Comer estimated. 

The growing total of foreign funds the Oversight Committee has documented from foreign nationals to the Bidens' bank accounts has so far been, unsurprisingly, ignored by the mainstream media and broadcast networks. But Comer believes that, in time, even friendly-to-Biden outlets will also be asking, "what did your family do to receive all this money?"

Comer's latest update on Oversight investigations of the Biden family comes after Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) took to the Senate floor to reveal that the FBI's report of the alleged criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national — now believed to be an executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma — claims the existence of two recorded phone calls between Joe Biden and the executive and 15 tapes of calls with Hunter Biden.  

