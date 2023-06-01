Feinstein's Office Initiates Biden-like Protocol Regarding Interacting with the Media
The McCarthy-Biden Debt Ceiling Deal Sends America Into Economic Demise
The One Remarkable Thing About a Pending GOP Presidential Announcement
Conservatives Have Found Their Power
Chicago Residents Have Had It With Illegal Aliens Flooding the City
Liberal DC-Area Activist Wants This for His Attacker Instead of Going to Jail
'Out of Control!': Residents in This Very Liberal City Are Angry Over High...
Looking Upwards, Rather Than Left or Right, for That Which Unites Us
Yet Another Sign Bud Light Has No Intention of Changing Course Despite Boycott
'Huge Victory': Pentagon Orders Cancellation of 'Family Friendly' Drag Show at Nevada Air...
Woke Women's Magazine Features ‘Trans Pregnant Man’ for ‘Pride Month’ Cover
Is This the Weirdest Primary Campaign Issue Yet?
Why Isn't Biden Campaigning?
Female High School Track Athlete Suing Connecticut Over Trans Athlete Policy
Tipsheet

Why Hunter Biden's Lawyers Say Buying a Gun While Using Crack Shouldn't Be a Crime

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 01, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Apparently confirming again that first kid Hunter Biden did, in fact, lie on his background check form to purchase a firearm while using drugs, lawyers for the controversial son of President Joe Biden have announced that the Second Amendment itself will be used as a legal defense if Hunter is charged with a crime related to that purchase.

As Katie reported earlier in pointing out the Biden administration's unserious calls for a crackdown on firearm dealers, it's a "federal felony to lie on a firearm background check form" and the crime is punishable by a prison term as long as 15 years.

Now, according to new reporting from Politico, "Hunter Biden could soon find himself in a surprising position: at the cutting edge of the fight to strengthen the Second Amendment." What a(n absurd) time to be alive. 

From Politico's scoop:

The president’s son is the target of a Justice Department investigation scrutinizing his purchase of a gun in 2018 — a time when he has said he was regularly using crack cocaine. Federal law bans drug users from owning guns...

His lawyers have already told Justice Department officials that, if their client is charged with the gun crime, they will challenge the law under the Second Amendment, according to a person familiar with the private discussions granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly. That could turn a case that is already fraught with political consequences into a high-profile showdown over the right to bear arms.

The dispute would come as the White House fights to tighten gun laws. And it could put conservative gun-rights enthusiasts, who typically criticize the Biden family, in unusual alignment with the president’s son.

Recommended

What's the Plan, Ronna? Kurt Schlichter

That is, Hunter's legal team doesn't have a defense that will seek to disprove Hunter was using crack when he bought a firearm, they're claiming that doing so shouldn't be illegal because the Second Amendment guarantees his right to keep and bear arms, no matter what extracurricular activities he engaged or engages in. 

When Hunter purchased the firearm in 2018, he asserted on the required background check form that he was not "addicted to" or even an "unlawful user" of any "controlled substance." But in his own book, Hunter wrote that he was routinely using crack cocaine — "every 15 minutes" — at the same time he said he wasn't using controlled substances. 

That means Hunter Biden might end up making himself into something of a high-profile test case for challenging the prohibition on illicit drug users purchasing/owning guns...while his dad is doing everything in his power to make it more difficult for Americans — including law abiding citizens who are not using crack — to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

Politico enumerated a series of challenges to the law banning drug users from owning guns that stem from the Supreme Court's decision in State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen last year, a case in which "the court's six-justice conservative majority ruled that contemporary gun restrictions must be consistent with those of the founding era."

More via Politico:

This new constitutional test presents a massive opening for people working to loosen gun restrictions, since firearm laws in America’s founding era were, in some ways, extremely permissive. The president, meanwhile, called the ruling deeply troubling and said it “contradicts both common sense and the Constitution.”

Since Bruen, most courts have still upheld the law banning drug users from owning guns, according to Jeff Welty, a professor at the School of Government at the University of North Carolina who closely tracks gun cases. But several have ruled against it.

“A majority isn’t everybody,” Welty said. “And given how unsettled the law is in this area, I think anyone charged with a violation of that statute would give serious consideration to raising the Second Amendment as a defense.”

Joe Biden thinks loosening restrictions on firearm ownership flies in the face of "common sense and the Constitution" so, naturally, that is apparently Hunter Biden's chosen defense if he does face charges in the matter.

The whole situation could present yet another mess that impacts the President Biden's work, specifically his administration's efforts to make it more difficult to purchase and own firearms. As Dana Loesch rightly noted, every Democrat advocating for stricter gun control laws should be forced to answer whether they support Hunter Biden's decision to use the Second Amendment to defend (what he claims) is his right to buy and bear arms while admittedly using crack cocaine multiple times an hour. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What's the Plan, Ronna? Kurt Schlichter
Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson
'Out of Control!': Residents in This Very Liberal City Are Angry Over High Crime Julio Rosas
The Anniversary the Media Would Prefer You Forget Ann Coulter
Chicago Residents Have Had It With Illegal Aliens Flooding the City Matt Vespa
Yet Another Sign Bud Light Has No Intention of Changing Course Despite Boycott Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What's the Plan, Ronna? Kurt Schlichter