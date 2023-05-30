Will the FBI Meet Today's Deadline to Turn Over the Biden Bribery Document?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is vowing to move forward with contempt charges for FBI Director Christopher Wray if the bureau fails to turn over a key document by the end of the day.

I have a message for FBI Director Christopher Wray: If he misses today's deadline to turn over subpoenaed documents to Congress, I am prepared to move contempt charges against him. pic.twitter.com/D3hyW3VIpX — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 30, 2023

The document in question allegedly shows then Vice President Joe Biden taking bribe money in exchange for changes in U.S. foreign policy. Earlier this month a whistleblower, who is now protected under federal law, came forward with the bribery allegation in testimony to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley.

The FBI missed a deadline to turn over the document two weeks ago and sent a letter justifying their belief Congress isn't entitled to the information.

"I can't speak to the specific document. We are committed to working collaboratively with both committees but we also have to balance sources and methods and ongoing investigations," Wray recently said during testimony on Capitol Hill. "I really can't get into the specifics here."