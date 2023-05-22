'What Our Nation Can Be': Tim Scott Announces Run for President

In a speech from North Charleston, Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina formally announced his campaign for president on Monday after filing the paperwork last week and launching an exploratory committee earlier this year. "We live in the land where it is possible," Scott told supporters, "for a kid raised in poverty by a single mother in a small apartment to one day serve in the People's House — and maybe even the White House."

Focusing on his background and the story of his path from "challenged young man" to the halls of Congress, Scott highlighted what in his own story has led him to believe now is the time for him to run and he's the man for the job to lead America out of the mess President Joe Biden and Democrat policies have wrought.

"Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb," Scott explained. "And that is why I am announcing today that I am running for President of the United States of America."

Invoking his grandfather — born in 1921 — Scott recounted how, by the time he was in the third grade, his grandfather's education was over, he was forced out of school, and had to start picking cotton. But, Scott continued, his grandfather "lived long enough to watch his grandson pick out a seat in Congress," something he said shows "the evolution of the country we live in." Scott attributed his family's path "from cotton to Congress" in his grandfather's lifetime to a "stubborn faith" in God and what America would be.



"This Black man who struggled through the Jim Crow South believed then what some doubt now: In the goodness of America," Scott said of his grandfather's faith in more and better for his family despite roadblocks that lie in the way. It was grandfather, Scott explained, who pushed him to "be better" rather than "bitter" during his own upbringing that saw his parents divorce when he was seven and left him, his brother, and his mother sharing "one bedroom in a 700 square-foot rental house."

"He chose patriotism over pity," Scott said of his grandfather. "He focused on the windshield of life, not the rear-view mirror. And today, I am living proof that America is the land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. This isn't just my story," Scott continued. "It's all of our stories."

"The circumstances may be different, the details may change, but every one of us is here because of an American journey where there were obstacles that became opportunities — pain that revealed purpose," Scott said before turning to focus on the error of the Biden administration's ways and how he would address those obstacles as opportunities for his leadership to move America forward.

Reflecting on how much America has done for him, Scott said he "cannot stand by" while Biden's weakness undermines the strength of "our nation, our values, and our people."

Noting that "the fewest people in 30 years believe kids today will have better lives than their parents" and "millions and millions of people have dropped out of the workforce entirely" on Biden's watch, Scott reflected on his "mom's work ethic" which showed him there's dignity in every job. "My momma said we could be victims or victors, and she chose victorious," Scott recalled.

Scott's remarks were peppered with his trademark sermon-like lighter points, as well. Reflecting on his upbringing again at one point, he recalled how he almost failed out of his freshman year of high school. "I failed four subjects: English, Spanish, world geography, and civics — for anyone who doesn’t know, civics is the study of politics," he explained. "God has a sense of humor."

From COVID policies to the border crisis and protecting life to threats from the Chinese Communist Party, Scott hit on most of the topics being raised as Biden's weakest points by those seeking to make him a one-term president. But, unlike some other GOP contenders, Scott illustrated how he's lived through, and often defied the odds because of, the issues that a strong leader must tackle in the years ahead. And he did it all with his trademark grin and gracious, though firm, stance on his beliefs.

"America is not a nation in decline," Scott said in his remarks. "But under Joe Biden, we have become a nation in retreat: retreating from our heritage and our history, retreating from personal responsibility and hard work, retreating from strength and security, even retreating from religious liberty and the worship of God himself," he explained. "They say opportunity in America is a myth and faith in America is a fraud — but the truth of my life disproves their lies," Scott added, putting an exclamation point on his life story and what it shows about America's promise of opportunity.

"This is the freest and fairest land, where you and I can go as high as our character, our grit, and our talent will take us," Scott declared. "I bear witness to that. I testify to that," he added. "That’s why I’m the candidate the far left fears the most." Through his career in public service, Scott has indeed seen his principled politics bring out the worst of Democrats and laid bare their surface-deep commitment to "diversity and inclusion."



"When I cut your taxes, they called me a prop," Scott recalled. "When I re-funded the police, they called me a token. When I pushed back on President Biden, they even called me the N-word," he reminded. "I disrupt their narrative, I threaten their control."

"Our party and our nation are standing at a time for choosing," Scott explained, invoking Ronald Reagan's inspiring 1964 speech by the same title. "Victimhood or victory? Grievance or greatness?" he asked. "I choose freedom and hope and opportunity."

Previewing his hopeful campaign based on faith in America and her promises, Scott pledged to "proclaim these truths from the highest mountaintop and...from the deepest valley. I will take our message to the boardroom and I will take it to the classroom," he continued. "I will take it to a gymnasium filled with friends and the inner-city church surrounded by skeptics."

"We are not in decline," Scott said of the country's standing. "We are in a Biden retreat. So all we need to do is turn around."