Is This Fox News' New Primetime Lineup?

In a "world exclusive," The Drudge Report says Fox News Channel has settled on its new primetime lineup following Tucker Carlson's departure in April, and the scoop claims the network is preparing to announce quite the shakeup "where every hour of primetime will change," the initial headline declared.

In subsequent headline updates to the classic Drudge Report homepage, the aggregator said that Sean Hannity would be shifted to the 8:00 p.m. time slot while Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld would be moved into the primetime lineup.

The Drudge Report's scoop made no mention of "The Ingraham Angle" hosted by Laura Ingraham in the 10:00 p.m. ET hour or "Fox News @ Night" hosted by Trace Gallagher in the 12:00 a.m. ET hour.

According to The Drudge Report, its "top source" called the new primetime schedule Fox News Chanel's "boldest and most fearless line-up ever."

But in response to The Drudge Report's scoop, Fox News Channel told Variety it was still considering "multiple scenarios" for its next slate of primetime offerings:

Fox News Channel is considering “multiple scenarios” for its primetime lineup after the ouster of Tucker Carlson, with the network declining to comment on a recent report that veteran Sean Hannity might move into its 8 p.m. lead-off hour. “No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” Fox News said in a statement Wednesday. Fox News issued the comment in the wake of The Drudge Report posting the notion that Hannity would move to 8, while Jesse Watters, who has fared well at 7 p.m., would move into the primetime schedule, along with Greg Gutfeld, who hosts a late-night-styled 11 p.m. program.

With full evening programming bookended by "Gutfeld!" — the number one and only currently-in-production late night show in the country — and "The Five" — which has developed into a ratings juggernaut — it's clear Fox News has figured out how to build and maintain a slate of programming successes that cemented its status as the number one choice for viewers.

This is a developing story and may be updated.