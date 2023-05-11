Alvin Bragg to File Charges Against Hero Marine
Tipsheet

'Let Me Just Correct You': Leftist Reporter Fact-Checked Live in White House Briefing

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 11, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

April Ryan, the White House correspondent for theGrio, has not been known to leave her personal political opinions at the door of the White House briefing room. Ryan again made this abundantly clear on Thursday when she decided to engage in the spreading of literal disinformation about a previous hoax amplified by the Biden administration.

With Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attempting to spin Biden's border crisis as a success — the border is "not open," he insisted again — Ryan asked a question about the massive surge of illegal immigrants amassing at and crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. 

"The southern border is not just Mexicans, it's Haitians, its Africans," Ryan said. "Especially as we saw with that issue with the Haitians being whipped with the reins on the horses," she continued before being cut off by Mayorkas.

"Let me just correct you right there because, actually, the investigation concluded that the whipping did not occur," Mayorkas explained in what may have been his only truthful comment of Thursday's White House press briefing. 

"I'm sorry, I saw it differently," Ryan retorted, apparently doubting the Biden administration's own conclusion. "They were whipped with something from the horse, reins from the horse," she continued, maybe the video or the picture was fixed but what I saw was totally different." 

"I'm going to leave you as corrected," Mayorkas replied. Watch:

Whatever Ryan thinks she saw, it wasn't mounted border agents whipping illegal immigrants trying to unlawfully enter the United States. The only thing "fixed" is her own bias, which apparently isn't going away anytime soon.

As Politico explained last July, a nine-month investigation "culminated in a 511-page report" from the Biden Department of Homeland Security led by Mayorkas, "found no evidence that agents used horse reins to strike people during an 'unprecedented surge in migration' of about 15,000 Haitians near the international bridge" in Del Rio, Texas. 

Before being exonerated, President Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, and then-Press Secretary Jen Psaki all smeared the border agents who were falsely accused, yet there was no apology offered from the White House since or from Mayorkas on Thursday afternoon. 

But Ryan wasn't done with her conspiracy peddling. After getting debunked in real-time by Mayorkas, Ryan tweeted — while still in the briefing room — a photo from the conjured whipping situation.

Yes, April, it's literally just you. Not even the Biden administration, nor Secretary Mayorkas, agree with your attempt to revive the "whipgate" hoax. 

Apparently unconcerned that she was once again making a fool of herself and undermining her credibility in front of the American people, Ryan doubled down with another photo she shared to Twitter:

To be clear, Ryan was not at the border on the day the debunked whipping supposedly took place. Whatever she thinks she saw is just her own blinding prejudice that, for whatever reason, means she has to continue attacking the only people trying to do something to protect America's sovereignty, an impossible task thanks to the Biden administration's policies.   

