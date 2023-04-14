A Little Late? Biden Directs Administration to 'Secure' Sensitive Information

President Joe Biden, who's been overseas for most of the developments in an unfolding leak of classified government information, finally chimed in on the situation Friday with a short statement released by the White House.

"I commend the rapid action taken by law enforcement to investigate and respond to the recent dissemination of classified U.S. government documents," the president said.

"While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies," Biden's statement concluded.

Biden's statement came the same day the alleged leaker made his first appearance in court to be criminally charged.

So, why is the Biden administration taking steps now, after a leak took place, to "secure and limit distribution of sensitive information" rather than addressing the way classified details are handled within the U.S. military? What were they doing through the first two-plus years in charge? It would be unsurprising if we later find out that Biden's Pentagon leaders were neglecting to review information classification and access protocol while they were busy chasing woke policies.

As former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf pointed out, there remain "a lot of questions to be answered" by the Biden administration in this case, though it seems unlikely that it will provide a full, transparent picture of the situation even as the Department of Justice moves ahead with its case against the alleged 21-year-old leaker who was arrested in Massachusetts by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday.

As Townhall has reported, there's a lot still changing in the mainstream media's framing and narrative around the story, which raises even more questions about how the suspect obtained the information before allegedly posting it online where it was spread for weeks before the Biden administration found out and was caught "off guard."

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said on Friday that "heads should roll" for "the most devastating intelligence leak in years," but the Biden administration also hasn't made any moves toward holding anyone accountable.

The most devastating intelligence leak in years happened under Joe Biden’s watch. Heads should roll. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 14, 2023

The speed with which the alleged leaker was found also drew questions about the Biden administration's seemingly swift narrowing-in on this suspect that is in stark contrast with the still unsuccessful search for the source of the Supreme Court leak.