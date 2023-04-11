Democrats Pick Host City for 2024 Convention

The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke
Spencer Brown  |  April 11, 2023 12:30 PM
Democrats, apparently still lacking any healthy amount of self-awareness, have picked a host city for their party's 2024 convention and it's the perfect site to marvel at the dangerous failures of Democrat policies: Chicago. 

Nothing says "look at what Democrats can do!" quite like a city ravaged by crime and run by Lori Lightfoot who was such a successful Democrat leader that her overwhelmingly Democrat constituents fired her unceremoniously and chose an even more radical Democrat. 

The DNC said Tuesday that the 2024 DNC will run from August 19 to 22 at the United Center and come just more than one month after the GOP's 2024 convention — scheduled for July 15-18 — about 100 miles north of the Windy City in Milwaukee. 

Chicago won out over other finalist cities including New York, Atlanta — Guy explained that irony earlier — and Houston. According to the DNC, Chicago was the right choice because it demonstrates "the formidable coalition that will help re-elect President Biden and Vice President Harris, and elect Democrats up-and-down the ticket" and the region "will showcase President Biden’s economic agenda that is rebuilding our roads and bridges, unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating good-paying middle-class jobs." 

President Joe Biden called Chicago a "great choice" for the 2024 convention at which the Democrat nominee will be finalized, even though Biden still hasn't announced whether he's running for reelection. Biden promised that "Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up," though it's unclear how real wage-crushing inflation has accomplished that or kept his 2020 promise to "build back better."

Outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot, still fighting to frame her tenure as some kind of a success, said that her city's government leaders have a "proven track record of excellence" and promised that "the DNC, convention delegates, volunteers and others would be treated to a first class experience in our world class city."

To be clear, any positive experience DNC attendees have in Chicago will be due not to the city's failed leaders, but because the convention experience will take place within a walled-off, patrolled by armed security perimeter to provide security and safety that Windy City residents have been stripped of by Democrat policies. 

While not included in the DNC's official announcement, it's worth nothing that the DNC's last stop in Chicago delivered one of the greatest political memes of the 20th century:

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Townhall on Tuesday that the GOP looks "forward to the DNC's convention where their radical agenda will be on full display for the world to see. Voters will soundly reject whichever out-of-touch liberal the Democrats nominate in Chicago and instead elect our Republican nominee as the next President of the United States," she added.

Other Republicans responded by pointing out that Chicago is a great place for Democrats to show what happens when their leftist policies come home to roost.

